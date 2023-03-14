Kyligence to Present on Building a Unified Metrics Store at Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2023

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyligence today announced it will present a session at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit titled, Building a Unified Metrics Store. Luke Han, Kyligence co-founder and CEO, will share how to build a common data language with metrics and empower data analysts to unhide insights in minutes. The event is being held, March 20 – 23, 2023, in Orlando, Florida.



Session Title: Building a Unified Metrics Store

Session Time: Wednesday, March 22 at 11:30 AM EDT

Session Location: Swan Ballroom 10

Session Presenter: Luke Han, co-founder and CEO, Kyligence

Session Details: The high complexity of data stacks and pipelines has resulted in low efficiency and inconsistency of data analytics. Without a unified metrics store, an organization’s metrics logic is duplicated, in different platforms or tools, causing significantly more work for data analysts to combine and analyze metrics in one place repeatedly.

In this session, Luke Han will present how to build a unified metrics store that meets the demands of data analysts including how to define metrics once in a metrics store and consistently reuse across business intelligence (BI), automation tools, business workflows and advanced analytics. He will provide use cases on how business users can start from a metrics template and connect it to their S3 account and link metrics to performance management goals.

About Kyligence

Founded in 2016 by the Apache Kylin founding team, Kyligence is a leading provider of Big Data Analysis and Metrics platforms that provide users with enterprise-level business analysis capabilities and decision support systems. Kyligence is a global software solutions provider that has served many banking, securities, insurance, manufacturing, retail, medical and other customers in the US, Europe, China and Asia Pacific.

