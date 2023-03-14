Global Diversified Marketing Group Welcomes Donovan McNabb to Ezlyv Family

Professional NFL Athlete Donovan McNabb joins our team after experiencing the benefits of Ezlyv Mushroom Complex Gummies. Donovan McNabb wants the world to discover this innovative product.

/EIN News/ -- ISLAND PARK, N.Y., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc., a Delaware corporation (the “Company”; OTC: GDMK) announces that retired NFL quarterback Donovan McNabb has joined Ezlyv team. After trying Ezlyv Mushroom Complex gummies and experiencing the benefits, he wants the world to discover this innovative product that makes living a healthy lifestyle simple and delicious. Donovan McNabb feels great taking these gummies daily to supercharge his mental clarity, give him a boost of energy, and improve his mood.

Ezlyv Mushroom Complex consists of 2500MG with 10 powerful nutrient-packed mushrooms. This powerful blend consists of 250MG of each of the following mushrooms: Lion’s Mane, Maitake, Shiitake, Reishi, Cordyceps, Chaga, Turkey Tail, White Button, Black Fungus and Royal Sun.

Paul Adler, President & CEO of Global Diversified Marketing Group, commented “We are very excited to welcome Donovan McNabb as an Athlete Endorser for the Ezlyv brand of products, especially Mushroom Complex Gummy Supplements. We believe this one-year partnership will help us introduce these gummy supplements to more households.”



“After 13 years as an NFL quarterback, I view my health not only as a top priority, but an investment. I recently came across a game changing product from Ezlyv. The unique mushroom complex formula allows an all-natural solution to staying energized and focused. I recommend this to anyone trying to stay at the top of their game with vitamins for easy living,” comments Donovan McNabb.



About Global Diversified Marketing Group

Headquartered in Island Park, NY - Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc operates as a diversified holding company through several divisions with one of its divisions as a global multi-line consumer packaged goods (“CPG”) company with branded product lines. Another division is involved with acquiring ecommerce assets as well as private business in various verticals and scales them up.

About Donovan McNabb

Donovan McNabb is a retired professional NFL athlete who played for the Philadelphia Eagles and was an all-time leading passer and the member of the Philadelphia Eagles ring of honor. McNabb led the Eagles to four consecutive NFC East division championships (2001, 2002, 2003 and 2004), five NFC Championship Games (2001, 2002, 2003, 2004 and 2008) and one Super Bowl. McNabb is the fourth quarterback in NFL history to amass more than 30,000 passing yards, 200 touchdown passes, 3,000 rushing yards and twenty rushing touchdowns in his career.

