Nowigence Announces That Its New AI SaaS Platform Will Soon be Launched

ALBANY, NY, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Nowigence, Inc. (OTCQB: NOWG) announced today that it will soon launch Lille.ai™, its latest SaaS AI platform, designed to make research and content creation a breeze for influencers and content writers. As part of this transition, the company will be decommissioning its previous tool, Pluaris, which served as a feature-rich researcher's toolkit.

"Pluaris was an essential tool for us during product development, customer trials, and validation," said Anoop Bhatia, Founder and CEO of Nowigence, Inc. "With its end-to-end process steps, we were able to demonstrate how machine learning and natural language processing can be leveraged to extract insights from raw information. Lille.ai builds on that foundation and takes it to the next level."

Lille.ai, which will launch in April '23, uses extractive and generative AI to help users find the information they need from public and private libraries of documents. It offers a seamless user experience and significantly reduces the effort required to generate in-depth insights, while maintaining source credibility. The platform also auto-generates backlinks and keyword indexing for search optimization.

"I am excited about the value that Lille.ai offers daily, as it supports and accelerates continued learning," said Tinsley Galyean, an advisory board member and co-founder and CEO of Curious Learning, a global EdTech non-profit. Tinsley previously has developed interactive media experiences through Disney, Warner Brothers, and an Emmy-nominated program for Discovery Kids. He has guided the team to transition to Lille.ai with its new user interface experience.

By switching to Lille.ai, Nowigence, Inc. is positioning itself at the forefront of the AI-powered research and content creation industry. The platform offers a valuable tool for influencers, content writers, and researchers, making it easier than ever to extract insights and generate compelling content. Stay tuned for the official launch date in April '23.

About Nowigence:

Nowigence, Inc. (OTCQB: NOWG) develops, distributes, and markets advanced extractive and generative artificial intelligence (AI) SaaS products that instantaneously answers to what you want to know now that otherwise lies buried in various documents, whether publicly available or in private files. Its soon to be launched Lille.ai extracts the most relevant content while conducting complex searches as demanded by you. It compiles an answer with full traceability of trusted data sources allowing users to edit or enter their own perspectives and regenerate answers. Lille.ai has built-in integrations to commonly used IT tools including One Drive, Google Drive, Google Chrome, LinkedIn, Twitter, Medium and others. It serves as a one shop stop for you to efficiently interact with and manage information.

