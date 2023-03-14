At IDS, Carestream Dental Invites the Industry to Connect to an Open, Smarter World

/EIN News/ -- Cologne, Germany, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the 2023 International Dental Show (IDS), Carestream Dental is proud to accelerate the industry's transition to digital dentistry by enabling practice optimization, efficiency and growth. This year’s show marks Carestream Dental’s post-pandemic return to the biennial event, where the company will be connecting the industry to an open and smarter world.

Whether they work in one operatory, manage dozens of locations or even own and operate a DSO, show attendees can look forward to solutions sized to meet their practice and business needs. At the show, Carestream Dental will introduce the Neo Edition of the CS 7200 imaging plate system, demonstrating its continued investments in innovation. Other Neo and Evo Editions of its CBCT systems will also be on display. These enhanced systems build on proven technology and help doctors and their teams do more for their patients, increasing the value of their investment.

Market-driven innovation, like Carestream Dental’s cloud-based software, gives oral healthcare professionals the ability to aggregate information and collaborate across locations and between business partners. Sensei Cloud, the most comprehensive practice management solution in the industry, gives business owners a high-level overview of practice health with rich KPI dashboards, no matter the location. On the clinical side, the Imaging and Case Collaboration (ICC) app makes collaborating on implant cases faster and easier, with secure file/image sharing and built-in communication tools.

Carestream Dental is also automating workflows with intelligent AI-based technology that takes the guesswork out of dentistry and frees up clinicians and team members to focus on other important needs. For example, AI Insights automatically analyzes panoramic X-rays; the award-winning CS 9600 features AI-powered positioning; and even Carestream Dental’s new virtual assistant, Cassidy, uses AI to help point customers in the right direction and get the answers they need. Sensei Patient Solutions even automate many tedious practice management tasks so team members can focus on more important work.

Ultimately, it’s all about choice. Carestream Dental gives the industry access to an open platform that helps oral healthcare professionals work with their preferred device, partners, labs and insurance companies. The new IO Scanner Link feature of CS Imaging version 8 software* lets doctors integrate their existing Carestream Dental imaging equipment with leading third-party intraoral scanners. Additionally, the Prosthetic-Driven Implant Planning (PDIP) module now accepts scans from major intraoral scanners and Smop software enables clinicians and laboratories to collaborate on implant design, surgical guide design and surgical planning—regardless of the device they are using.

When it comes to choice, Carestream Dental is proud to offer three unique brands to connect and advance professionals, practices, patients, images, devices, labs and management software. Carestream Dental, the company’s imaging technology solutions portfolio, delivers advanced, yet intuitive, digital imaging and systems to capture the data that doctors need for more confident diagnoses and treatment planning. The Sensei brand portfolio delivers best-in-class dental practice software powered by innovative digital management solutions that can handle everything from streamlining patient scheduling to enabling online payments to providing insight on practice health. And new advancements with Swissmeda, Carestream Dental’s market-leading software and clinical solutions brand, include implant case planning, guided surgery assistance, software and data intelligence to empower doctors to connect and collaborate seamlessly to achieve greater outcomes for patients.

To learn more about how Carestream Dental connects you to an open, smarter workflow, visit Carestream Dental in Hall 10.2 – Stand L40 or click here.

*CS Imaging version 8 software connects to multiple intraoral scanner acquisition software not developed by Carestream Dental and permits the delivery of intraoral scans from third-party software to CS Imaging.

