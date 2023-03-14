More Than Rehab’s Medical Director, Dr. Michael Jones, now Board-Certified in Addiction Medicine

/EIN News/ -- BRYAN, Texas, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More Than Rehab is excited to announce that their Medical Director, Dr. Michael Jones, is now Board-Certified in Addiction Medicine.



In their commitment to providing the very best care in addiction treatment, MTR’s highly-trained and compassionate medical team now has a certified expert on the very latest addiction medication. They are able to offer individualized, cutting-edge medically-assisted detox treatment to all those who deserve the very best for themselves and their loved ones.

Born and raised in Texas, Dr. Jones graduated Cum Laude from Texas A&M University in 1980. He attended Medical School at UT San Antonio and graduated in 1985. He then completed his Family Practice Residency at Texas Tech in Odessa in 1988. Dr. Jones is a Board-Certified Family Physician with repeated recertifications and has been with MTR since its inception.

Founder & CEO, Drew Stevens states, “We are proud to announce Dr. Michael Jones’ most recent achievement in becoming board-certified in Addiction Medicine. Treating individuals with substance use disorder is nuanced and often complex. Dr. Jones’ commitment to excellence in his field reflects our organizational commitment to providing the highest levels of care to our patients.”

Executive Director, Taylor Johnson, further commented on Dr. Jones’ achievement, “This is huge news for future clients. Anyone who enters medical detox/inpatient services at MTR can be confident they are receiving an individualized treatment plan from a Board Certified addiction medicine doctor.”

ABOUT MORE THAN REHAB

More Than Rehab was founded with a single purpose: to provide high quality, individualized treatment to the residents of Texas. Their program’s unique addiction treatment model is founded upon successful national models scaled to create a local, personalized feel. With over 50 years of combined industry experience, the team at MTR is driven to provide affordable, lasting recovery to each and every client. More Than Rehab is located in Bryan, Texas.

