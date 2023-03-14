Louisiana Dental Association Expands Its iCoreConnect Endorsement Offerings to Members

/EIN News/ -- OCOEE, FL, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – iCoreConnect, Inc., (OTCQB: ICCT), a cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise and healthcare workflow platform, today announced the Louisiana Dental Services, Inc. (LDS), the for-profit subsidiary of the Louisiana Dental Association (LDA), endorsement of iCoreVerify automated insurance verification software. iCoreVerify is LDA’s second endorsed iCoreConnect product. LDA endorsed iCoreExchange encrypted HIPAA-compliant email in 2015.

iCoreConnect’s cloud-based iCoreVerify automates the insurance verification process, checking every patient on the schedule up to a week in advance of their appointment. iCoreConnect President and CEO Robert McDermott commented, “iCoreVerify transforms the way dentists do business, saving the typical single-provider office between 20-40 hours of labor per week. Endorsement expansions like this one further validate that our continued development of cloud-based products improves workflow automation, efficiency and profitability.”

LDS President Dr. Bill Hadlock stated, “Members using iCoreVerify will end up doing 80% less work on insurance verifications, yet will get results that put them ahead of the insurance game. We see the value in patient care and practice revenue. Staff and patients are now equipped with insurance information and can accordingly plan treatments that may have otherwise been delayed or never booked.”

iCoreExchange encrypted HIPAA email software enables practices to securely and safely share patient information with all providers, patients, insurance companies, etc. regardless of size. The information can be sent to anyone, whether they are members of iCoreExchange or not. “It’s important to LDS to provide to our members an LDA Member Perk from a quality company with whom we have a longstanding relationship,” continues Dr. Hadlock. “iCoreConnect is the right partner for us and our members.”

iCoreConnect's solutions are cloud based and can be accessed from any computer or device, anywhere there is an internet connection. Products integrate with most major practice management systems. McDermott elaborated, “This means a better workflow for LDA members. Doctors don’t have to leave their current workflow to gain the many benefits provided by the cloud-based solutions available from iCoreConnect.”

About iCoreConnect, Inc. (OTCQB: ICCT) iCoreConnect,Inc. is a market leading, cloud-based software and technology company focused on increasing workflow productivity and practice profitability through its enterprise and healthcare workflow platform of applications and services. iCoreConnect is most notably known for its innovation in solving healthcare business problems. The company’s philosophy places a high value on customer feedback, allowing iCoreConnect to respond to the market’s needs. iCoreConnect touts a platform of 15 SaaS enterprise solutions and more than 90 agreements with state or regional healthcare associations across the country.

About Louisiana Dental Association (LDA) Established in 1878, the Louisiana Dental Association (LDA) is the largest professional health organization for dentists in Louisiana. It is a statewide grassroots organization whose purpose is to promote, advocate, and protect the dental profession. The LDA has nearly 1,900 members. Louisiana Dental Services, Inc. (LDS) is the for-profit subsidiary of the LDA. Through LDS, the LDA endorses many high-quality products and services that provide revenue to the association EVERY TIME you use them. LDA members rarely experience an increase in their annual dues, yet the quality of member services has increased. LDS revenue, generated through your use of the following endorsed products and services, makes that possible.

