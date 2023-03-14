John Phillips Joins Pharmaceutics International Inc. (Pii) as Vice President of Sales

/EIN News/ -- Hunt Valley, MD, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharmaceutics International, Inc. (Pii), a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) is proud to announce that John Phillips has joined the company as Vice President of Sales. Mr. Phillips brings a wealth of almost 30 years of life sciences and pharmaceutical executive business leadership to his new role at Pii.

Before joining Pii, he served on the executive management team of Bio-Duro as Vice President of Business Development. Mr. Phillips played a key role in engaging with customers to evaluate their business needs. He also spent several years working at Patheon and Thermo Fisher as the Senior Director of Business Development Americas-East, where he made addressing customer requests central to his responsibilities. Additionally, he has held leadership positions at Sharp, Aptuit, and Micron Technologies, Inc. He received his Bachelor’s degree from Widener University.

“Pii is fortunate to have Mr. Phillips join and lead our sales team,” said John Fowler, president and CEO of Pii. “Throughout his career, he has proven to be an organizational leader and empowering mentor committed to driving customer excellence.”

About Pii

Pharmaceutics International, Inc. (Pii) is a US-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with a passion for solving problems. Pii’s Hunt Valley, Maryland, campus includes 70 manufacturing suites with four integrated aseptic filling lines. We offer contract analytical development and support formulation and manufacturing of oral solid dosage forms. Our professionals have extensive experience with small and large molecule compounds, developing and manufacturing complex parenteral drugs, extended-release formulations, non-aqueous injectable drug products, and lyophilization. Pii is proudly the first to market with THC soft gels, highlighting our experience with FDA-approved cannabis products. Learn more at www.pharm-int.com .

