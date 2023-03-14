Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has a Legit Line Up for March Madness

World’s largest barbecue restaurant serves buzzer beating deals to fans across the country

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From the opening tip off to the National Championship Game, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is making sure barbecue and basketball fans score big during this year’s tournament.

Throughout March Madness, the world’s largest barbecue concept is offering multiple play-making meal options for groups large and small. The tournament specials are conveniently available for same-day delivery, pick-up, curbside and to-go. They include:

For larger group gatherings and watch parties, the barbecue brand is offering:

20% off a Game Day Pack (Starts at $55 and feeds 4-6) and offers 24 wings with your choice of 2 sauces, 3 Medium Sides, 6 slices of Texas Toast, & Ranch.

(Starts at $55 and feeds 4-6) and offers 24 wings with your choice of 2 sauces, 3 Medium Sides, 6 slices of Texas Toast, & Ranch. 20% off a Ribs and Wings Big Yellow Box (Starts at $145 and feeds 8 – 10) and offers a combination of 18 Ribs and 24 Wings, large sized Mac and Cheese and Cole Slaw, bread, Barbecue Sauce, and ranch dressing.

Guests can use LUCKY20 to receive this game winning offer available only on Dickeys.com and the Dickeys App.

For those fans that prefer to watch hoops on their own, the brand is offering:

Cue Combos: highlighting the new 6pc Wings Combo and 3 pc Ribs Combo which includes a choice of side and a Big Yellow Cup

“After eight decades in business, Dickey’s knows how to pull together a successful game plan, full of options for both small and large team gatherings” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Whether you’re attending or hosting, you’ll be the tournament MVP with our Legit. Texas. Barbecue.”

For added convenience, Dickey’s has every need covered with orders for takeout, in-store pick up, to go and even delivery! Order ahead in the Dickey’s mobile app or online at dickeys.com .

To learn more, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

To learn more about Dickey’s Virtual Concepts follow: Wing Boss on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok , Trailer Birds on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok and Big Deal Burger on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue. ™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

# # #

Attachment

Shannon Santos Dickey's Barbecue Pit ssantos@dickeys.com