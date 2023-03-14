Registration of share capital increase in IDEX Biometrics - 14 March 2023

/EIN News/ -- Reference is made to the notice on 1 March 2023 regarding employees acquiring shares under IDEX Biometrics 2022 Employee Share Purchase Plan.

The capital increase, 2,648,336 shares, has been registered and the shares issued. Following the issue, the company's share capital is NOK 175,346,238.- divided into 1,168,974,920 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.15.

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations

E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: +47 918 00186

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information or unlock devices with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com



About this notice

This notice was published by Erling Svela, Vice president of finance, on 14 March 2023 at 13:00 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA.