European Parliament approves new director of the European Training Foundation

On 13 March the European Parliament endorsed the appointment of Pilvi Torsti as the new Director of the European Training Foundation (ETF).

This EU agency is based in Turin, Italy, and supports countries surrounding the European Union to reform their education, training and labour market systems.

Pilvi Torsti is from Finland. She is an expert in education policy with extensive experience in the public sector, academia, and civil society. She holds a PhD in social sciences from the University of Helsinki, and is also the co-founder of United World College in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Also, she founded HEI Schools, an education company co-owned by the University of Helsinki where she has been an adjunct professor since 2012.

In response to her nomination, Pilvi Torsti said that the ETF is a place which brings together everything she has done in her professional life over the last 25 years: research, education, concrete peace-building and future-orientated public policy including skills development.

“I believe education is the most efficient way to change the world in the long term. I look forward to supporting countries the ETF works with in the important area of human capital development that has become so essential for the future of Europe and the world at large,” said Torsti.

Pilvi Torsti will commence her duties on 16 April 2023.

