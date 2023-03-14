EU4Business: free business advice programme for Ukrainian food industry companies

The EU-funded programme ‘EU4Business: Competitiveness and Internationalisation of SMEs’ and the Kyiv-Mohyla Business School have launched a free consultation programme for Ukrainian companies in the agro-production supply chain. The programme is also funded by the German government.

Thirty-five selected companies will receive 80 hours of business advice from specially selected consultants and trainers.

To take part in the programme, the company must be involved in the agro-production supply chain, namely: suppliers, agricultural producers, processors, wholesale and retail trade in agricultural products and food, food industry, manufacturers, suppliers of equipment for the food industry, etc.

The activities will take place until August 2023.

The deadline for applications is 19 March.

