Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,497 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 383,746 in the last 365 days.

EU4Business: free business advice programme for Ukrainian food industry companies

The EU-funded programme ‘EU4Business: Competitiveness and Internationalisation of SMEs’ and the Kyiv-Mohyla Business School have launched a free consultation programme for Ukrainian companies in the agro-production supply chain. The programme is also funded by the German government.

Thirty-five selected companies will receive 80 hours of business advice from specially selected consultants and trainers.

To take part in the programme, the company must be involved in the agro-production supply chain, namely: suppliers, agricultural producers, processors, wholesale and retail trade in agricultural products and food, food industry, manufacturers, suppliers of equipment for the food industry, etc.

The activities will take place until August 2023.

The deadline for applications is 19 March.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EU4Business: free business advice programme for Ukrainian food industry companies

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more