Azerbaijan: workshop on Product Environmental Footprint methodology and its benefits for manufacturing enterprises

On 15 March 2023, EU4Environment invites representatives from industrial enterprises, local authorities and agencies, business associations, and NGOs in Azerbaijan to an awareness-raising workshop on the introduction of the Product Environmental Footprint (PEF) and the European Union Single Market for Green Product (SMGP) initiative.

The event is open to all stakeholders interested in and working on issues related to green economy, circular economy, Resource Efficient and Cleaner Production (RECP), and environmental protection. The meeting is organised by UNIDO in collaboration with PRé Sustainability (the Netherlands) and national partners.

The workshop will be held online and will present the PEF methodology and the benefits of introducing greener products in the country. It will be hosted in both Azerbaijani and English (with simultaneous interpretation).

To join the event, please register here.

