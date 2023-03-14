Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,497 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 383,746 in the last 365 days.

Azerbaijan: workshop on Product Environmental Footprint methodology and its benefits for manufacturing enterprises

On 15 March 2023, EU4Environment invites representatives from industrial enterprises, local authorities and agencies, business associations, and NGOs in Azerbaijan to an awareness-raising workshop on the introduction of the Product Environmental Footprint (PEF) and the European Union Single Market for Green Product (SMGP) initiative.

The event is open to all stakeholders interested in and working on issues related to green economy, circular economy, Resource Efficient and Cleaner Production (RECP), and environmental protection. The meeting is organised by UNIDO in collaboration with PRé Sustainability (the Netherlands) and national partners.

The workshop will be held online and will present the PEF methodology and the benefits of introducing greener products in the country. It will be hosted in both Azerbaijani and English (with simultaneous interpretation).

To join the event, please register here

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Azerbaijan: workshop on Product Environmental Footprint methodology and its benefits for manufacturing enterprises

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more