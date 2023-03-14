Learning Management System Market is estimated to be US$ 56.02 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 16.50% - By PMI
The report Global Learning Management System Market, By End-User, By Deployment Model, By Delivery Mode, By Application-Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030’COVINA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest research study, the demand of “Learning Management System Market accounted for US$ 12.3 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 56.02 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 16.5%”
To maintain trainees as the focus, LMS allows you to customise information based on the target audience's chosen learning style. Teacher-led learning is a type of learning in which one person (the instructor) takes the lead in the process by offering directions to the other students. It can take place in a classroom or in workshops. Conducting instructor-led training sessions in physical classrooms or workshops is rather costly, and the number of people who may benefit from the process is limited.
Key Highlights:
• Cornerstone purchased Saba, a global provider of talent experience solutions, in April 2020. Cornerstone will be able to expedite innovation and support a wider, more diverse range of clients as a result of this acquisition.
• Blackboard Unite for K-12, a new remote learning solution, will be available in April 2020. It's a comprehensive set of tools and resources that will equip K-12 districts with the resources and best practises they'll need to make the switch to a virtual learning paradigm.
• On COVID-19, D2L teamed up with Bayfield Design, an online content development and creative services firm, in March 2020. The organisations will collaborate to provide a free online course on COVID-19 as part of this agreement. This course will assist learners and instructors in comprehending the worldwide pandemic, its hazards, and how to manage it successfully.
Analyst View:
Growing adoption of digital learning, increasing inclination toward Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policy and enterprise mobility, extensive government initiatives for the growth of LMS, and growing use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in LMS are increasing the importance of eLearning in corporate and academic settings are the major growth drivers for the market. Organizational poor motivation and involvement, on the other hand, may stifle market growth.
Key Market Insights from the report:
Global Learning Management System Market accounted for US$ 12.3 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 56.02 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 16.5%. Global learning management system market has been segmented on the basis of end-user, deployment model, delivery mode, application, and region.
• Based on Deployment Model, Global Learning Management System Market is segmented into Cloud-based, On-premise.
• Based on End-User, Global Learning Management System Market is segmented into Higher Education, K-12, Corporate, Government & Defense, Vocational.
• Based on Delivery Mode, Global Learning Management System Market is segmented into Distance Learning, Instructor-Led Training, Blended Learning.
• Based on Application, Global Learning Management System Market is segmented into Administration, Content Management, Performance Management, Others.
• By Region, the Global Learning Management System Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Market Dynamics of Learning Management System Market:
The learning management system (LMS) market is driven by several key factors, including the increasing demand for e-learning solutions, the rise of mobile learning, and the need for employee training and development.
1. Demand for E-Learning Solutions: The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the demand for e-learning solutions, as schools and universities worldwide have shifted to remote learning. This trend is expected to continue even after the pandemic subsides, as e-learning solutions offer numerous benefits such as flexibility, convenience, and cost-effectiveness.
2. Rise of Mobile Learning: Mobile learning has become increasingly popular, as learners can access educational content on their smartphones and tablets. This trend is expected to continue, as mobile devices become more powerful and affordable, and as learners demand more personalized and interactive learning experiences.
3. Need for Employee Training and Development: As businesses compete in an ever-changing and increasingly digital landscape, the need for employee training and development has become critical. LMS solutions offer a range of features and benefits, including personalized training plans, real-time feedback, and analytics, which can help businesses improve employee performance and productivity
4. Technological Advancements: The LMS market is constantly evolving, as new technologies emerge and existing technologies continue to improve. For example, the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) can help personalize learning experiences, automate administrative tasks, and provide real-time feedback to learners and instructors.
5. Government Initiatives: Governments around the world are investing in education and training to improve workforce skills and increase economic growth. For example, in the United States, the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) provides funding for job training and education programs, including the use of technology-enabled learning solutions such as LMSs.
Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Global Learning Management System Market:
Key players operating in the global learning management system market include IBM Corporation, Blackboard Inc., British Council, Oracle Corporation, Pearson PLC, Docebo S.p.A, McGraw-Hill Education, Inc., Aptara, Edmodo, Skillsoft, and Paradiso Solutions.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
