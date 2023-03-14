Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,495 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 383,745 in the last 365 days.

Charles Michel meets Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili

President of the European Council Charles Michel met today with Georgian President Salome Zarubishvili in Brussels. 

“Reaffirmed EU’s commitment to Georgia’s European path to President Zourabichvili and welcomed her role in advancing Georgia’s people aspirations,” Charles Michel wrote  on Twitter.

He added that the decision of the European Council to grant a European perspective to Georgia is “a historic opportunity not to be missed”.

“Progress on reforms remains crucial,” said Charles Michel.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Charles Michel meets Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more