Charles Michel meets Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili

President of the European Council Charles Michel met today with Georgian President Salome Zarubishvili in Brussels.

“Reaffirmed EU’s commitment to Georgia’s European path to President Zourabichvili and welcomed her role in advancing Georgia’s people aspirations,” Charles Michel wrote on Twitter.

He added that the decision of the European Council to grant a European perspective to Georgia is “a historic opportunity not to be missed”.

“Progress on reforms remains crucial,” said Charles Michel.

