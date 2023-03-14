DW Akademie invites Ukrainian journalists and media to apply for grant competition

DW Akademie invites independent journalists and media outlets from Ukraine to apply to the third season of the content production Creators Fund. The Creators Fund is a core element of the EU-funded MediaFit project.

The Creators Fund aims to push for a bigger variety of media content that is interesting, innovative, and relevant to regional audiences. The media products must target audiences in at least one of these ten Ukrainian regions: Donetsk, Luhansk, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, and Chernihiv.

DW Akademie will provide a production grant up to €7,000 (also covers distribution and promotion costs), 3-month personal mentorship programme, and capacity-building sessions tailored to the needs of participants.

Media outlets, media professionals (individually or as a team) with at least 3 years of journalistic experience with an established media platform / media outlet (partnerships allowed) to publish the final product/s are eligible to apply.

The deadline for applications is 2 April.

The current edition of the Creators Fund is part of the EU-funded ‘MediaFit Programme for Information Integrity in southern and eastern Ukraine’ (2021-2024), implemented by DW Akademie in partnership with Transtele Canal France International (CFI) and Lithuanian Radio and Television (LRT).

