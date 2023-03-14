Communication Brokers Inc. (CBI Telecommunications Consultants) Announces 49% Stock Sale to Paris-based Saaswedo

CBI Telecommunications Consultants and Saaswedo join forces to extend their service and technology solutions globally

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Communication Brokers Inc. (CBI Telecommunications Consultants) has announced that it has sold 49% of its stock to Paris-based Saaswedo. The move is aimed at expanding the service and product offerings of both entities.

As part of the deal, CBI Telecommunications Consultants will retain all current staff, ensuring a seamless transition for customers and stakeholders. The merger will provide both companies with expanded capabilities and a wider range of products and services to offer to customers.

"The combination of CBI Telecommunications Consultants' resources with Saaswedo's technology and service offering will enhance our customers' user experience while providing them with the tools to effectively manage their technology spend," said Denise Pepin, CEO of CBI Telecommunications Consultants.

CBI Telecommunications Consultants remains a Certified Woman Owned (WBE) company committed to innovation, growth, and exceptional client service.

Saaswedo is a software developer for IT and Telecom asset management, providing innovative and reliable 100% SaaS solutions for more than 15 years. This investment will also enable CBI Telecommunications Consultants' teams to offer their customers new products and services, including the carbon footprint of digital equipment. This inorganic growth is a real opportunity for CBI Telecommunications Consultants.

Christian COR and Gilles MEZARI, associate directors at Saaswedo issued this statement:

"This strategic announcement marks a central step in the internationalization policy of our activities. The United States is a particularly attractive reference market in which we will be investing heavily. The expertise of the CBI Telecommunications Consultants teams is a structuring element that will enable us to accelerate rapidly by relying on committed talent."

About CBI Telecommunications Consultants

Communication Brokers Inc. (CBI Telecommunications Consultants) began in 1991, and over these 30+ years we have been working on our client's behalf offering IT Expense Management, TEM, technical expertise, bill payment, contract negotiation, network optimization and asset inventory. CBI Telecommunications Consultants provides services for wireline, wireless, utilities, transportation audits, carrier contract negotiation, procurement, helpdesk, along with software licensing negotiation and pricing optimization. Over the last 5 years CBI Telecommunications Consultants has expanded globally to assist our clients worldwide with local expertise. CBI Telecommunications Consultants is WBENC and WOSB certified. By partnering with our clients, we have developed long-term relationships based on trust and expertise. CBI Telecommunications Consultants provides optimized solution, making you more efficient while freeing cashflow.

CBI Telecommunications Consultants headquarters are in Grand Rapids, MI with consultants located throughout the US and Europe.

About Saaswedo

Saaswedo offers solutions to improve the performance of the Digital Workplace of companies. Based on a powerful SaaS platform, Saaswedo offers consulting, optimization and outsourcing services adapted to the needs of each company.

The SaaS digital solutions, the outsourcing and consulting services offered by the Saaswedo teams enable the optimization of the digital workplace around three axes:

Financial performance,

Operational performance,

Carbon footprint performance.

Saaswedo is based in France and the United States, has 60 employees and is an integral part of the fast-growing digital business of the EPSA group (1,600 employees in 35 countries - 50% of the business is international), the only player to offer global support through 7 major complementary areas of expertise: Transformation & Digital, Procurement, Marketplace, Innovation, Energy & Environment, Tax and Finance.

With EPSA, Saaswedo has a strong culture of CSR commitment and is involved in ambitious CSR programs such as "EPSA for Good" and has been awarded the LUCIE 26000 and RFAR 20400 labels in 2022.

