New Drug Channels Institute Study Analyzes Impact of Inflation Reduction Act on U.S. Prescription Market

PHILADELPHIA, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Drug Channels Institute (DCI) released its exclusive, in-depth analysis of U.S. pharmacies and pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs). The new 2023 Economic Report on U.S. Pharmacies and Pharmacy Benefit Managers provides the most comprehensive, fact-based tool for understanding the entire U.S. drug pricing, reimbursement, and dispensing system.

"Beginning this year, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA) will alter many crucial aspects of the Medicare Part D program and the overall drug channel," says Drug Channels Institute CEO Adam J. Fein, Ph.D., the study's author and a widely regarded expert on pharmaceutical economics and the drug distribution system. "This legislation will impact the vertically integrated organizations that dominate many aspects of U.S. drug market. For 2022, about 80% of all equivalent prescription claims were processed by three companies: the Caremark business of CVS Health, the Express Scripts business of Cigna, and the OptumRx business of UnitedHealth Group."

This unique, encyclopedic resource analyzes the crucial healthcare trends that will affect PBMs and pharmacies, including such topics as benefit designs, drug pricing, rebates, biosimilars, public policy, 340B Drug Pricing Program, and much more. This year's report updates all market and industry data with the most current information available, including DCI's exclusive analyses of the market positions of the largest pharmacies, specialty pharmacies, and PBMs.

Now in its 14th edition, the 2023 Economic Report on U.S. Pharmacies and Pharmacy Benefit Managers offers 241 proprietary charts, exhibits, and data tables. It contains the most current economic information about specialty drugs, market structure, reimbursement, pharmacy and PBM profits, manufacturer rebates, patients' out-of-pocket expenses, industry trends, and more.

"The U.S. prescription market has rebounded to above its pre-pandemic level. In 2022, total prescription dispensing revenues of retail, mail, long-term care, and specialty pharmacies reached $550 billion," Fein adds. "However, the rapid expansion of patient-paid prescriptions—via cash-pay pharmacies and discount card vendors—is transforming the generic prescription market."

