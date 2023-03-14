Anchor Peabody Announces Expansion of its M&A Advisory Services into the HVAC, Plumbing & Electrical Sector

In keeping with Anchor Peabody's history of offering informed guidance and thought leadership in building industry sectors with the most active merger and acquisition ("M&A") transaction activity - Anchor Peabody has initiated coverage of the HVAC, Plumbing & Electrical trades. Our coverage will include all the constituents in and around the HVAC, Plumbing & Electrical industry with a goal of accumulating the type of granular industry knowledge necessary to help our clients achieve outsized M&A outcomes.

Leading Anchor Peabody's HVAC, Plumbing & Electrical practice is Mr. Will Schryver, who joined Anchor Peabody as a Managing Director in March 2023 to build a presence as the leading M&A advisor in the U.S. HVAC, Plumbing & Electrical industry. Prior to joining Anchor Peabody, Mr. Schryver executed M&A transactions for a variety of building industry companies representing successful entrepreneurs and leading private equity firms with Raymond James. Previously, Mr. Schryver honorably served in the United States Marine Corps, which included a deployment to Iraq. For more information about Anchor Peabody's HVAC, Plumbing & Electrical practice and Will Schryver, click here.

A need for specialized, high-horsepower, industry-focused investment banking services.

Our mandate is to help family businesses and entrepreneurs understand the levers which drive value in a M&A process and seek to close the significant multiple arbitrage gap which exists today for the industry's best independents. With over 50 private equity-backed platform investments consolidating HVAC, Plumbing & Electrical service companies throughout the U.S., we believe it is imperative for independent business principals and owners to be armed with the type of financial acumen typically reserved for institutional investors. We accomplish this through a dedicated focus on HVAC, Plumbing & Electrical, seeking to attain premium valuations, structure, and terms by knowing who is doing what to whom, and why.

The non-discretionary consumer spending characteristic of these businesses coupled with new government incentives, have supercharged M&A in this highly fragmented market for the foreseeable future.

Although there has been significant consolidation in HVAC, Plumbing & Electrical over the last few years, we believe consolidation is here to stay and will only become more prevalent in the coming years. Inquiries on new institutional capital looking to enter the market due to its attractive non-discretionary consumer spending drivers occurs regularly, many looking for non-auction situations. We believe the sheer magnitude of interest from potential sophisticated buyers/investors requires a firm like Anchor Peabody to insert themselves into the middle – so that our clients can continue to run their businesses while we handle the heavy lift required in a structured M&A process.

Visit with us at the upcoming Air Conditioning Contractors of America Association ("ACCA") Conference & Expo.

From April 2nd to April 5th 2023, we will be attending the ACCA Conference & Expo in New Orleans. If you would like to meet with Will Schryver to discuss anything currently going on in HVAC, Plumbing & Electrical, please contact him at wschryver@anchorpeabody.com or call (727) 415-3669.

About Anchor Peabody

Anchor Peabody is an investment banking firm with a 100% focus on the U.S. building and construction industry. As one of the largest building industry-focused teams in the country, our team has over 100 years of capital markets and mergers & acquisition experience and the wisdom of decades of experience as owners, operators and investors in the space. The Anchor Peabody model is a modern approach to investment banking designed to deliver outsized results for our clients via our granular industry knowledge, complete interest alignment with client objectives, and an employee-first culture. For more information, visit anchorpeabody.com.

