Repligen Corporation to Present at KeyBanc Life Science and MedTech Investor Forum

WALTHAM, Mass., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repligen Corporation RGEN, a life sciences company focused on bioprocessing technology leadership, today announced that it will present virtually at the KeyBanc Life Science and MedTech Investor Forum being held March 21-22. Tony J. Hunt, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in an analyst-led discussion on Tuesday, March 21, at 1:30 p.m. EDT.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, and will be available for replay for a limited period of time following the conference event.



About Repligen Corporation

Repligen Corporation is a global company that develops and commercializes highly innovative bioprocessing technologies and systems that enable efficiencies in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. We are inspiring advances in bioprocessing for the customers we serve; primarily biopharmaceutical drug developers and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) worldwide. Our focus areas are Filtration, Chromatography, Process Analytics, Fluid Management and Proteins. Our corporate headquarters are located in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional administrative and manufacturing operations worldwide. The majority of our manufacturing sites are located within the U.S. (California, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey and New York), and we also have sites in Estonia, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and Sweden. For more information about the company, including Repligen news releases, see our website at http://www.repligen.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.



