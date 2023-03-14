RumbleOn to Present at the D.A. Davidson 6th Annual Consumer Growth Conference

RumbleOn, Inc. RMBL (the "Company" or "RumbleOn"), the nation's first technology-based omnichannel powersports platform, today announced that Marshall Chesrown, RumbleOn's Chairman & CEO, and Blake Lawson, RumbleOn's CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the D.A. Davidson 6th Annual Consumer Growth Conference to be held at Thompson Central Park New York on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (7:00 am Central Time).

Who: RumbleOn's Chairman & CEO, Marshall Chesrown, and CFO, Blake Lawson

RumbleOn's Chairman & CEO, Marshall Chesrown, and CFO, Blake Lawson What: D.A. Davidson 6 th Annual Consumer Growth Conference

D.A. Davidson 6 Annual Consumer Growth Conference When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (7:00 a.m. Central Time)

Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (7:00 a.m. Central Time) Where: The audio portion of the fireside chat will be webcast live through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investors.rumbleon.com

About RumbleOn

RumbleOn is the nation's first technology-based omnichannel powersports platform. Headquartered in the Dallas Metroplex, RumbleOn provides the only technology-led omnichannel platform in powersports with a broad footprint of physical locations, full-line manufacturer representation and high-quality used inventory to transform the entire customer experience. Our goal is to integrate the best of both the physical and digital, and make the transition between the two seamless. To learn more please visit us online at https://www.rumbleon.com.

