IperionX and SLM Solutions Announce MOU

IperionX, a global leader in sustainable titanium technologies, announces a strategic MOU with metal 3D printing technology leader SLM Solutions for their proprietary, low carbon, recycled titanium powder.

IperionX has a unique, patented process to produce high-quality titanium metal powder from recycled titanium feedstocks. SLM is a leading international provider of industrial metal 3D printing machines, having invented selective laser melting and pioneered metal additive manufacturing using metal powders via the Laser Powder Bed Fusion additive manufacturing modality.

SLM recognizes the commercial, technical and sustainability advantages of IperionX's fully circular titanium metal powder and it will be a valuable addition to SLM's open architecture materials offering that has the largest metal portfolio of any metal additive manufacturing (AM) company.

Leading companies across the defense, automotive, consumer electronics and luxury goods sectors want to manufacture high strength, long life components with low carbon titanium from traceable recycled sources. IperionX's patented titanium technologies offer a pathway to low cost, low carbon and circular titanium metal.

IperionX acquired two SLM additive manufacturing machines in 2022 (SLM®125 / SLM®280) which can prototype, qualify and produce titanium components for customers that demand traceable, low carbon and circular titanium for their product range.

IperionX Limited (IperionX) IPXIPX)), a leading provider of sustainable titanium technologies, is pleased to announce the signing of a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) with SLM Solutions Group AG (SLM or SLM Solutions), a global leader in metal additive manufacturing systems, for the potential supply of spherical titanium metal powders from IperionX's planned Titanium Demonstration Facility (TDF) in Virginia to SLM.

SLM is a leading international provider of metal 3D printing solutions serving customers with an installed base of over 850 systems and 1,400 lasers globally, having invented selective laser melting and pioneered metal additive manufacturing using metal powders via the Laser Powder Bed Fusion additive manufacturing modality.

This MOU with two leading metal AM technology companies could offer the first 100% recycled titanium metal powders to SLM's extensive global customer base. IperionX's unique titanium technologies allow the production of high-quality titanium powders from 100% recycled titanium feedstocks and significantly reduce the carbon footprint and environmental impact of titanium.

Anastasios Arima, co-founder and CEO of IperionX said: "We are pleased to be partnering with SLM, a global leader in metal 3D printing solutions. This agreement recognizes the value of sustainable, 100% recycled titanium metal powders for leading companies and will be a unique titanium powder offering for SLM's global customers."

Sam O'Leary, CEO of SLM said: "The partnership between IperionX and SLM Solutions is a real plus for SLM users and expands their material portfolio with recycled low-cost titanium material. We look forward to offer the only 100% recycled titanium metal powder as part of our extensive materials offering."

About IperionX

IperionX's mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon titanium for advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX holds an exclusive option to acquire breakthrough titanium technologies that can produce titanium products that are low carbon and fully circular. IperionX is producing titanium metal powders from titanium scrap at its operational pilot facility in Utah, and intends to scale production at a Titanium Demonstration Facility in Virginia. IperionX holds a 100% interest in the critical minerals Titan Project, which has the largest JORC resource of titanium, rare earth and zircon rich mineral sands in the U.S.A.

About SLM Solutions

SLM Solutions is a global provider of integrated metal additive manufacturing solutions. Leading the industry since its inception, it continues to drive the future of metal AM in every major industry with its customers' long-term success at its core. SLM Solutions is home to the world's fastest metal additive manufacturing machines boasting up to 12 lasers and enabling build rates of up to 1000ccm/h. With a portfolio of systems to suit every customer's needs, along with its team of experts closely collaborating at every stage of the process, SLM Solutions leads the way in return on investment with maximum efficiency, productivity, and profitability. SLM Solutions believes that additive manufacturing is the future of manufacturing and has the desire and capability to take its customers there – right now. SLM Solutions is a publicly-traded Company headquartered in Germany, with offices in Canada, China, France, India, Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and the United States.

