Amsterdam, Netherlands--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2023) - NEQSOL Holding, an international group of companies operating in energy, telecommunications, hi-tech, and construction industries in nine countries, received a Brandon Hall Group Excellence Award for NEQSOL Academy as a digital learning and interaction platform and leadership development programs.

The Award is a cumulative symbol of recognition in five categories where corporate submissions received four gold and one silver:

Best Launch of a Corporate Learning University

Best Strategy for a Corporate Learning University

Best Use of Mobile Learning

Best Advance in Leadership Development

Best Advance in Coaching and Mentoring

Three awards recognize NEQSOL Academy as a cutting-edge learning platform, which facilitates employees' access to premier educational resources originating from partnership with the world-class business schools, agencies and academia online format and mobile access enable learners to study distantly and anytime, which also creates unified opportunities for development of the employees in various locations for the international Holding. While NEQSOL Holding's Leadership Development Programs have been recognized for their ability to provide employees with a unique opportunity to enhance existing leadership potential and develop the necessary skills to advance within the group.

NEQSOL Holding accept the Brandon Hall Excellence Award for NEQSOL Academy and advancement in Leadership Development

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8871/157508_b90240e094602aa5_001full.jpg

Meric Tunc, Chief Human Capital Officer at NEQSOL Holding, who is a change manager to set up a consistent forward-looking approach in the human capital management in the Holding and an initiator of the winning initiatives, received an honored statuette at the Human Capital Management Excellence Conference, which is held by the Brandon Hall Group in February 2023.

"The Excellence Awards recognizes the best organizations for successful strategies and programs which bring tangible and measurable results. I am proud that NEQSOL Academy, launched in 2021, proves to be a well-designed and really strong educational platform which brings tangible progress in learning within the Holding and is recognized by the international experts. While out of hundreds of entries, our Leadership Programs are acknowledged as the gold standard for developing leaders of tomorrow," Meric Tunc points out.

Yusif Jabbarov, CEO of NEQSOL Holding:

"While strongly believing that our future depends heavily on human capital, we are constantly working to strengthen and further develop effective human capital management through new ideas, methods, and technologies. NEQSOL Holding's innovations in HCM are honored by Brandon Hall Group for the second year in a row, and this proves that we are heading in the right direction."

About NEQSOL Holding

NEQSOL Holding is a diversified group of companies operating across the energy, telecommunications, hi-tech, and construction industries in the UK, the USA, the Netherlands, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Georgia, the UAE and more. The Holding brings together over 30 subsidiary companies, many of which are market leaders with over two decades' experience in their respective fields.

To learn more, visit neqsolholding.com.

Yevgeniya Denysyeva

PR Director

media@neqsolholding.com

