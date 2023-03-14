Truvant Announces Non-Executive Chairman

Global Contract Manufacturer and Packager Announces Appointment of Stewart Atkinson

Truvant, a leading global contract manufacturing and contract packaging provider, today announced that Stewart Atkinson, former Proctor & Gamble executive was elected as Non-Executive Chairman of the company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Atkinson served in a variety of roles at Procter & Gamble over 36 years, most recently as Chief Purchasing Officer. As CPO, he oversaw over $45 billion in annual spend and led a staff of over 2,000 procurement and supply chain management professionals worldwide. Previously, he served as SVP Media & Marketing Purchases, VP Supply Chain, and VP of Innovation, and held various management roles in supply chain, purchasing, marketing, and human resources in the United States, Asia, and Europe.

Mr. Atkinson has served on the Truvant board since 2021 and has direct experience with Truvant and its key customers. He also has a robust knowledge of the contract packaging and contract manufacturing industry, as well as extensive experience with global supply chain management.

Mr. Atkinson stated "I am delighted for the opportunity to expand my relationship with the Truvant Board and the management team and excited about working more closely to help the organization continue to grow by delivering outstanding results to our customers."

Scott Lamb, Truvant's Chief Executive Officer stated "Stew has been great to work with and brings a wealth of experience that helps our business focus on the key challenges that our customers are facing in today's highly dynamic business environment. I am excited to continue my partnership with Stew and look forward to working with him more closely in his expanded role with the Board."

About Truvant

Founded in 1994, Truvant is a leading global contract manufacturing and contract packaging provider to many of the world's top food, consumer, household, and industrial brands. Truvant currently operates 16 facilities in five countries and employs over 6,000 individuals. Truvant is a portfolio company of The Halifax Group, a Washington, D.C. based private equity firm.

