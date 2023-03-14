Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,458 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 383,752 in the last 365 days.

/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, March 14, 2023/

OTTAWA, ON, March 13, 2023 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Toronto, Ontario


Private meetings.


11:00 a.m. 

The Deputy Prime Minister will meet virtually with Québec business leaders, as part of pre-budget consultations.



Closed to media.


1:00 p.m.   

The Deputy Prime Minister will meet with Canadian economists, as part of pre-budget consultations.



Closed to media.


2:00 p.m.   

The Deputy Prime Minister will meet with the Business Council of Canada, as part of pre-budget consultations.



Closed to media.

 

This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca

SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/14/c8058.html

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, March 14, 2023/

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more