Xuron® Model 9180 Kevlar® Shears Feature a Special Serrated Cutting Edge to Hold Slippery Aramid Fibers

An ergonomic scissors that is specifically designed for cutting optic cable jacketing and especially the Kevlar® aramid fiber insulation is available from Xuron Corp.

SACO, Maine, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Xuron Corp. has introduced an ergonomic scissors that is specifically designed for cutting optic cable jacketing and especially the Kevlar® aramid fiber insulation.

Xuron® Model 9180 Kevlar® Shears feature a special serrated cutting edge that holds slippery high tensile Kevlar® aramid fibers and prevents them from sliding out while cutting. Combined with a proprietary sharp cutting edge, these scissors were designed especially for clean-cutting Kevlar® insulation and have tapered tips for easily penetrating the cable jacketing.

Offering both precision cutting and exceptional tool life, Xuron® Model 9180 Kevlar® Shears have cushioned soft rubber hand grips, a handy return spring, and cutting edges made from a tough alloyed steel that are heat treated to a hard 58-60 RC. Comfortable to hold in either hand, these ergonomic scissors have no cumbersome finger loops.

Xuron® Model 9180 Kevlar® Shears are priced at $30.50 (list) and are manufactured in the U.S.A. A complete catalog of precision shears, pliers, and assembly tools is available upon request.

For more information contact:

Xuron Corporation

Abby Robey, Marketing

62 Industrial Park Road

Saco, ME 04072-1840

(207) 283-1401 FAX (207) 283-0594

e-mail: arobey@xuron.com

http://www.xuron.com

Media Contact

Abby Robey, Xuron Corp., (207) 283-1401, arobey@xuron.com

SOURCE Xuron Corp.