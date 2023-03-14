Smart Retail Market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 26.0% during the forecast period - By PMI
The report "Global Smart Retail Market, By Solution, By Application - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030’’COVINA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest research study, the demand of “Smart Retail Market size was valued at USD 21.4 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow to USD 211.25 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.0%”
The use of big data analytics and the internet of things (IoT) for retail purposes is known as smart retail. This simplifies many operations such as billing, ticketing, and so on. Data analytics makes it easier to maintain track of all previous records, while cloud computing solutions make it possible to access data from anywhere. In order to control their sales, this is critical for distribution channels with a high rate of income. Smart Retail also aids in the provision of services that are typically only a click away, particularly via smartphones.
Key Highlights:
• Intel Corporation partnered with ARENA15 (Las Vegas), an immersive retail and entertainment complex, in January 2020. AREA15 intends to improve client shopping experiences by utilising Intel's technology and solutions.
• Intel Corporation partnered with Sensormatic Solutions, a Johnson Controls company, in January 2020 to develop scalable, AI-powered retail solutions. For delivering its solutions to shops, Sensormatic Solutions will use the Intel Distribution of OpenVINO toolkits as well as Intel models.
Analyst View:
One of the major trends driving market expansion is the increasing use of technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), and the Internet of Things (IoT) to improve consumers' shopping experiences, inventory management, and retail operations. AR is revolutionising the retail business by allowing brands to connect with customers via their smartphones. The use of augmented reality in marketing aids in the development of customer relationships, the enhancement of the customer experience, and, as a result, the growth of sales.
Key Market Insights from the report:
The Global Smart Retail Market size was valued at USD 21.4 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow to USD 211.25 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.0%. Global smart retail market is segmented on the basis of solution, application and region.
• Based on Solution, Global Smart Retail Market is segmented into Hardware and Software.
• Based on Application, Global Smart Retail Market is segmented into Visual Marketing (Digital Signage), Smart Label (Smart Beacon and Smart Shelf), Smart Payment System (Mobile Payment Application, E-Payment System and POS System), Intelligent System (Augment Reality, Virtual Reality, Smart Carts, and Interactive Kiosks) and Others (Robotics, And Analytics).
• By Region, the Global Smart Retail Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
APAC to Have Favorable Growth in Smart Retail Market:
The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is expected to have favorable growth in the smart retail market in the coming years. Here are some reasons why:
1. Growing Retail Industry: The retail industry in the APAC region is rapidly expanding due to rising urbanization, increasing disposable income, and changing consumer preferences. This has created a favorable environment for the adoption of smart retail solutions.
2. Rapidly Growing E-Commerce Market: E-commerce is booming in the APAC region, with countries such as China, India, and Indonesia experiencing significant growth in online sales. Smart retail solutions such as personalized recommendations, virtual try-on technology, and mobile payment systems are becoming increasingly important for online retailers to enhance customer experience and increase sales.
3. Increasing Investment in Technology: The APAC region is home to many technology hubs such as China, South Korea, and Japan, which are investing heavily in the development of new technologies such as AI, IoT, and blockchain. This is creating a favorable environment for the adoption of smart retail solutions that leverage these technologies.
4. Supportive Government Policies: Many governments in the APAC region are supporting the adoption of smart retail solutions by providing incentives to retailers and investing in infrastructure development. For example, the Chinese government has launched the "New Retail" initiative, which aims to integrate online and offline retail channels and promote the use of smart retail technologies.
Overall, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the smart retail market in the APAC region in the coming years.
Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Global Smart Retail Market:
Key market player in the global smart retail market Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Samsung Electronics Service Co., Ltd., Google, Inc., Microsoft Corp., SoftBank Group Corp., Ingenico Group., VeriFone, Inc., NCR Corp.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Key Reasons to Purchase Smart Retail Market:
Smart retail is a rapidly growing market that utilizes advanced technology to enhance the shopping experience for customers while also increasing operational efficiency for retailers. Here are some key reasons why purchasing the smart retail market is a smart investment:
1. Improved Customer Experience: Smart retail solutions such as digital signage, interactive kiosks, and personalized offers enhance the shopping experience for customers by providing them with relevant and engaging content. This leads to increased customer satisfaction and loyalty, which can ultimately drive sales.
2. Operational Efficiency: Smart retail technologies such as RFID tags, automated inventory management systems, and self-checkout kiosks can streamline the operations of retail stores, leading to reduced costs, increased productivity, and improved inventory accuracy.
3. Data Insights: Smart retail solutions generate a wealth of data that can be used to gain insights into customer behavior, preferences, and trends. This information can be leveraged to make data-driven decisions about inventory, merchandising, and marketing, leading to increased sales and profits.
4. Competitive Advantage: Investing in smart retail technology can give retailers a competitive edge in a crowded market. By offering a more personalized and efficient shopping experience, retailers can differentiate themselves from their competitors and attract more customers.
5. Future Growth: The smart retail market is expected to continue growing rapidly in the coming years as retailers increasingly adopt new technologies to enhance the shopping experience for their customers. By investing in this market now, investors can position themselves for future growth and profitability.
About Prophecy Market Insights
Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
