Network as a Service Market is estimated to be US$ 7.4 billion by 2020 with a CAGR of 32.7% – By PMI

COVINA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the latest research study, the demand of Network as a Service Market accounted for US$ 7.4 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 131.35 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 32.7%.Report Metrics:Report Attribute - DetailsMarket Size - 131.35 billionCAGR - 32.7%Base Year - 2022Forecast Period – 2022-2032Request Sample Pages:Key Highlights:• In 2022, Nokia launches Adaptive Cloud Networking which helps to transform service provider cloud networks to be agile, automated and consumable. It is designed to respond to the unpredictable demands of 5G era by extending operations to edge clouds and provides supercharging service providers data center fabric.• In 2022, Airtel acquires stake in 5G ready network as a service provider Cnergee. Network as a service is growing around the world, owing to technology developments in Healthcare, IT & Communications, Manufacturing industries, Retail Industries etc. Due to fast speed work and wide applications in every sectors the Global Network as a Service Market is expected to increase. The newly research and development in technology and cost effective for consumers can be able to boosts the target market growth. As a result, market competition is intensifying, and both big international corporations and start-ups are vying to establish position in the market.Key Market Insights from the report:Global Network as a Service Market accounted for US$ 7.4 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 131.35 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 32.7%. The Global Network as a Service Market is segmented based on Type, Application and Region.• Based on Type, Global Network as a Service Market is segmented into Wide Area Network Services (WAN), Wireless as a Service (Waa S), Local Area Network Services (LAN), and others.• Based on Application, Global Network as a Service Market is segmented into IT and Communication Sector, Government & Public Sectors, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, and others.• By Region, the Global Network as a Service Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The Global Network as a Service Market is segmented based on Type, Application and Region.• Based on Type, Global Network as a Service Market is segmented into Wide Area Network Services (WAN), Wireless as a Service (Waa S), Local Area Network Services (LAN), and others.• Based on Application, Global Network as a Service Market is segmented into IT and Communication Sector, Government & Public Sectors, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, and others.• By Region, the Global Network as a Service Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.Download PDF Brochure:Scope of the Report:1. Global Network as a Service Market, By Typeo Overview-Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030-Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030-Segment Trendso Wide Area Network Services (WAN)-Overview-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030o Wireless as a Service (Waa S)-Overview-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030o Local Area Network Services (LAN)-Overview-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030o Others-Overview-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 20302. Global Network as a Service Market, By Application, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)o Overview-Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030-Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030-Segment Trendso IT and Communication Sector-Overview-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030o Government & Public Sectors-Overview-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030o Healthcare-Overview-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030o Retail- Overview- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030o Manufacturing- Overview- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030o Others- Overview- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 20303. Global Network as a Service Market, By Region, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)o Overview- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030- Regional Trendso North America- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Type, 2020 – 2030- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2020 – 2030- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2020 – 2030- U.S.- Canadao Europe- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Type, 2020 – 2030- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2020 – 2030- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2020 – 2030- UK- France- Germany- Russia- Italy- Rest of Europeo Asia Pacific- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Type, 2020 – 2030- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2020 – 2030- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2020 – 2030- India- Japan- South Korea- China- Rest of Asia Pacifico Latin America- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Type, 2020 – 2030- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2020 – 2030- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2020 – 2030- Brazil- Mexico- Rest of Latin Americao Middle East & Africa- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Type, 2020 – 2030- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2020 – 2030- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2020 – 2030- GCC- Israel- South Africa- Rest of Middle EastCompany Profiles:• Global Cloud Exchangeo Company Overviewo Product Portfolioo Key Highlightso Financial Performanceo Business Strategies• Alcatel Lucento Company Overviewo Product Portfolioo Key Highlightso Financial Performanceo Business Strategies• Masergyo Company Overviewo Product Portfolioo Key Highlightso Financial Performanceo Business Strategies• Cisco Systems Inc.o Company Overviewo Product Portfolioo Key Highlightso Financial Performanceo Business Strategies• Cloudfare Inc.o Company Overviewo Product Portfolioo Key Highlightso Financial Performanceo Business Strategies• Brocade Communications Systems Inc.o Company Overviewo Product Portfolioo Key Highlightso Financial Performanceo Business Strategies• Juniper Networkso Company Overviewo Product Portfolioo Key Highlightso Financial Performanceo Business Strategies• IBM Corporationo Company Overviewo Product Portfolioo Key Highlightso Financial Performanceo Business Strategies• Meta Networkso Company Overviewo Product Portfolioo Key Highlightso Financial Performanceo Business Strategies• Aristao Company Overviewo Product Portfolioo Key Highlightso Financial Performanceo Business Strategies• Extreme Networkso Company Overviewo Product Portfolioo Key Highlightso Financial Performanceo Business Strategies• Verizon Wireless Inc.o Company Overviewo Product Portfolioo Key Highlightso Financial Performanceo Business Strategies• Aryaka Networks Inc.o Company Overviewo Product Portfolioo Key Highlightso Financial Performanceo Business Strategies• NETSCOUTo Company Overviewo Product Portfolioo Key Highlightso Financial Performanceo Business Strategies• Ciena Corporationo Company Overviewo Product Portfolioo Key Highlightso Financial Performanceo Business Strategies• Oracle Corporationo Company Overviewo Product Portfolioo Key Highlightso Financial Performanceo Business Strategies• Telstrao Company Overviewo Product Portfolioo Key Highlightso Financial Performanceo Business Strategies• NEC Corpo Company Overviewo Product Portfolioo Key Highlightso Financial Performanceo Business Strategies• AT&T Inc.o Company Overviewo Product Portfolioo Key Highlightso Financial Performanceo Business Strategies• Century Linko Company Overviewo Product Portfolioo Key Highlightso Financial Performanceo Business Strategies• SYNNEXo Company Overviewo Product Portfolioo Key Highlightso Financial Performanceo Business Strategies• Silver Peak Systemso Company Overviewo Product Portfolioo Key Highlightso Financial Performanceo Business StrategiesThe market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.For More Information or Query or Customization before buying, Visit atKey Reasons to Purchase Network as a Service Market:If you are considering purchasing Network as a Service solutions for your organization, here are some key reasons why it may be beneficial:1. Flexibility: Network as a Service Market allows organizations to scale their networking requirements up or down on demand, without having to invest in expensive hardware or employ additional IT staff. This flexibility can help businesses respond quickly to changing market conditions and operational needs.2. Cost-effectiveness: Network as a Service Market solutions can be more cost-effective than traditional networking models, as organizations only pay for the services and resources they need. This can help businesses reduce their capital expenditures and operational costs.3. Reliability: Network as a Service Market providers typically have redundant and geographically dispersed data centers, which can improve network uptime and reduce the risk of downtime due to hardware failure or other issues.4. Security: Network as a Service Market providers often have more expertise and resources to dedicate to network security than individual organizations. They can provide advanced security features, such as firewalls, intrusion detection and prevention systems, and data encryption, to protect sensitive information.5. Support: Network as a Service Market providers offer 24/7 support and monitoring, which can help organizations quickly address any network issues that arise. This can help reduce downtime and ensure business continuity.Overall, Network as a Service Market can provide organizations with greater flexibility, cost savings, reliability, security, and support than traditional networking models. These benefits can help businesses improve their agility, competitiveness, and profitability.About Prophecy Market InsightsProphecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. 