Network as a Service Market is estimated to be US$ 7.4 billion by 2020 with a CAGR of 32.7% – By PMI
The report “Global Network as a Service Market, By Type, By Application, - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”COVINA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest research study, the demand of Network as a Service Market accounted for US$ 7.4 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 131.35 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 32.7%.
Report Metrics:
Report Attribute - Details
Market Size - 131.35 billion
CAGR - 32.7%
Base Year - 2022
Forecast Period – 2022-2032
Request Sample Pages:
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4911
Key Highlights:
• In 2022, Nokia launches Adaptive Cloud Networking which helps to transform service provider cloud networks to be agile, automated and consumable. It is designed to respond to the unpredictable demands of 5G era by extending operations to edge clouds and provides supercharging service providers data center fabric.
• In 2022, Airtel acquires stake in 5G ready network as a service provider Cnergee. The stake acquisition by Airtel will able to sharpen its Network as a Service Marketproposition for medium and small businesses looking to accelerate their shift to cloud-based applications.
Analyst View:
Network as a service is growing around the world, owing to technology developments in Healthcare, IT & Communications, Manufacturing industries, Retail Industries etc. Due to fast speed work and wide applications in every sectors the Global Network as a Service Market is expected to increase. The newly research and development in technology and cost effective for consumers can be able to boosts the target market growth. As a result, market competition is intensifying, and both big international corporations and start-ups are vying to establish position in the market.
Key Market Insights from the report:
Global Network as a Service Market accounted for US$ 7.4 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 131.35 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 32.7%. The Global Network as a Service Market is segmented based on Type, Application and Region.
• Based on Type, Global Network as a Service Market is segmented into Wide Area Network Services (WAN), Wireless as a Service (Waa S), Local Area Network Services (LAN), and others.
• Based on Application, Global Network as a Service Market is segmented into IT and Communication Sector, Government & Public Sectors, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, and others.
• By Region, the Global Network as a Service Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Download PDF Brochure:
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/4911
Scope of the Report:
1. Global Network as a Service Market, By Type
o Overview
-Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
-Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
-Segment Trends
o Wide Area Network Services (WAN)
-Overview
-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Wireless as a Service (Waa S)
-Overview
-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Local Area Network Services (LAN)
-Overview
-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Others
-Overview
-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
2. Global Network as a Service Market, By Application, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
-Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
-Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
-Segment Trends
o IT and Communication Sector
-Overview
-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Government & Public Sectors
-Overview
-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Healthcare
-Overview
-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Retail
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
•
o Manufacturing
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
•
o Others
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
3. Global Network as a Service Market, By Region, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Regional Trends
o North America
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Type, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2020 – 2030
- U.S.
- Canada
o Europe
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Type, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2020 – 2030
- UK
- France
- Germany
- Russia
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Type, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2020 – 2030
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- China
- Rest of Asia Pacific
o Latin America
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Type, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2020 – 2030
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
o Middle East & Africa
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Type, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2020 – 2030
- GCC
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East
Company Profiles:
• Global Cloud Exchange
o Company Overview
o Product Portfolio
o Key Highlights
o Financial Performance
o Business Strategies
• Alcatel Lucent
o Company Overview
o Product Portfolio
o Key Highlights
o Financial Performance
o Business Strategies
• Masergy
o Company Overview
o Product Portfolio
o Key Highlights
o Financial Performance
o Business Strategies
• Cisco Systems Inc.
o Company Overview
o Product Portfolio
o Key Highlights
o Financial Performance
o Business Strategies
• Cloudfare Inc.
o Company Overview
o Product Portfolio
o Key Highlights
o Financial Performance
o Business Strategies
• Brocade Communications Systems Inc.
o Company Overview
o Product Portfolio
o Key Highlights
o Financial Performance
o Business Strategies
• Juniper Networks
o Company Overview
o Product Portfolio
o Key Highlights
o Financial Performance
o Business Strategies
• IBM Corporation
o Company Overview
o Product Portfolio
o Key Highlights
o Financial Performance
o Business Strategies
• Meta Networks
o Company Overview
o Product Portfolio
o Key Highlights
o Financial Performance
o Business Strategies
• Arista
o Company Overview
o Product Portfolio
o Key Highlights
o Financial Performance
o Business Strategies
• Extreme Networks
o Company Overview
o Product Portfolio
o Key Highlights
o Financial Performance
o Business Strategies
• Verizon Wireless Inc.
o Company Overview
o Product Portfolio
o Key Highlights
o Financial Performance
o Business Strategies
• Aryaka Networks Inc.
o Company Overview
o Product Portfolio
o Key Highlights
o Financial Performance
o Business Strategies
• NETSCOUT
o Company Overview
o Product Portfolio
o Key Highlights
o Financial Performance
o Business Strategies
• Ciena Corporation
o Company Overview
o Product Portfolio
o Key Highlights
o Financial Performance
o Business Strategies
• Oracle Corporation
o Company Overview
o Product Portfolio
o Key Highlights
o Financial Performance
o Business Strategies
• Telstra
o Company Overview
o Product Portfolio
o Key Highlights
o Financial Performance
o Business Strategies
• NEC Corp
o Company Overview
o Product Portfolio
o Key Highlights
o Financial Performance
o Business Strategies
• AT&T Inc.
o Company Overview
o Product Portfolio
o Key Highlights
o Financial Performance
o Business Strategies
• Century Link
o Company Overview
o Product Portfolio
o Key Highlights
o Financial Performance
o Business Strategies
• SYNNEX
o Company Overview
o Product Portfolio
o Key Highlights
o Financial Performance
o Business Strategies
• Silver Peak Systems
o Company Overview
o Product Portfolio
o Key Highlights
o Financial Performance
o Business Strategies
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
For More Information or Query or Customization before buying, Visit at
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-customization/4911
Key Reasons to Purchase Network as a Service Market:
If you are considering purchasing Network as a Service solutions for your organization, here are some key reasons why it may be beneficial:
1. Flexibility: Network as a Service Market allows organizations to scale their networking requirements up or down on demand, without having to invest in expensive hardware or employ additional IT staff. This flexibility can help businesses respond quickly to changing market conditions and operational needs.
2. Cost-effectiveness: Network as a Service Market solutions can be more cost-effective than traditional networking models, as organizations only pay for the services and resources they need. This can help businesses reduce their capital expenditures and operational costs.
3. Reliability: Network as a Service Market providers typically have redundant and geographically dispersed data centers, which can improve network uptime and reduce the risk of downtime due to hardware failure or other issues.
4. Security: Network as a Service Market providers often have more expertise and resources to dedicate to network security than individual organizations. They can provide advanced security features, such as firewalls, intrusion detection and prevention systems, and data encryption, to protect sensitive information.
5. Support: Network as a Service Market providers offer 24/7 support and monitoring, which can help organizations quickly address any network issues that arise. This can help reduce downtime and ensure business continuity.
Overall, Network as a Service Market can provide organizations with greater flexibility, cost savings, reliability, security, and support than traditional networking models. These benefits can help businesses improve their agility, competitiveness, and profitability.
About Prophecy Market Insights
Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
Check out more studies published by Prophecy Market Insights:
• Network Security Sandbox Market - By Service (Standalone and Services), By Solution (Professional Consulting, Network Security Maintenance, and Product Subscription), By Application (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Media & Communication Services, Retail and Education, Aerospace and Defence, Transportation and Logistics, Government and Utilities, and Others (Food and Beverages, Oil and Gas, and Real Estate)), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa) - Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2029
• Network Automation Market - By Network Type (Physical, Virtual, and Hybrid), By Type (Network Automation Tools, SD-WAN and Network Virtualization, and Intent-based Networking), By Service Type (Managed and Professional), By Deployment (Cloud, On-premise, and Hybrid), By End- User Industry (IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Energy and Utility, Banking and Financial Services, Education, and Other End-user Industries), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030
Shweta Raskar
Prophecy Market Insights
+1 860-531-2701
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube