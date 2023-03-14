Digital Healthcare Market to Surge at a Significant CAGR of 13.7% by 2030 | Accenture PLC, Deloitte LLP, AT&T Inc,Syntel

Digital Healthcare Market Trends

Digital healthcare is revolutionizing the way healthcare systems operate. These systems have the ability to monitor patient health and prescribe medications based on real time data and are making it possible for physicians and other medical staff to access all the information they need in real time from anywhere they may be.

IBM Corporation, CGI Group Inc., Accenture PLC, Deloitte LLP, AT&T Inc., PWC LLP, GE Healthcare Limited, and Syntel Inc.

By Technology: Healthcare Analytics, mHealth

By Component: Software, Services

The report includes first-hand information collected from key stakeholders through quantitative and qualitative analyses based on the parameters of the Porter Five Force model. The report highlights macroeconomic indicators, parent market trends and growth drivers. To gain a better understanding of the market, primary and secondary research has been conducted. The data used in the report were subjected to a multi-step check to ensure both the authenticity and quality of the information provided. Bottom-up and top-down approaches are also used to ensure the credibility of appraisals and market segments.

