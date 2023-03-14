Frozen Tissues Samples Market Estimated to Grow at CAGR of 13.1% by 2028

Global Frozen Tissues Samples Industry Report to 2028 is a professional and in-depth survey on the current state of the market

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Insight Partners Latest Research on "Frozen Tissues Samples Market Forecast to 2028" Includes COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Frozen Normal Tissue Samples, Frozen Tumor Tissue Samples, and Frozen Diseased Tissue Samples), Application (Disease Diagnosis & Treatment, Cancer & Other Diseases Research, and Morphological Analysis), and End User (Academic & Research Institutes, Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers and Others)

"Frozen Tissues Samples Market is expected to grow from US$ 44,399.07 thousand in 2021 to US$ 105,045.91 thousand by 2028. The growing medical infrastructure, coupled with technological advancements, is driving the frozen tissue samples market. Moreover, the rising investment by major market players in the frozen tissues samples market is anticipated to boost the market growth. However, the risk associated with preserving and maintaining frozen tissue samples is expected to hamper the market's growth.

Download PDF Sample Copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00016644/

The market players in the frozen tissues samples market collect and create biorepositories of these frozen tissues samples and provide them to clients in the form of frozen tissue samples, frozen tissue arrays, and frozen tissue panels, as per client requirements. These biorepositories have increased significantly, with government and research organizations also creating their own biobanks for the collection and storage of tissue samples. Various market players also provide custom services to collect fresh tissues for specific diseases as per client requirements.

Leading companies operating in the market have undertaken various organic and inorganic growth strategies in the frozen tissues samples market. The primary market players in the frozen tissues samples market include ProteoGenex, Inc.; BioChain Institute, Inc.; OriGene Technologies, Inc.; ZenBio, Inc.; Geneticist, Inc.; AMS Biotechnology (Europe) Ltd.; US Biolab Corp., Inc.; Bay Biosciences LLC; REPROCELL, Inc.; and Audubon Bioscience Co., among others. The companies have been implementing various strategies that have helped their growth and, in turn, brought about several breakthroughs and transitions in the industry. The companies have utilized organic strategies such as launches, expansion, and product approvals. Moreover, the market players have also deployed several inorganic strategies, including mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations.

Below are the major growth strategies undertaken by the players operating in the global frozen tissues samples market:

Dec-2021: AMS Biotechnology (Europe) Ltd. opened a new office in Alkmaar, Netherlands. By maintaining local stock – AMSBIO Europe BV enables EU customers to order and receive the company's market-leading life science products with unimpeded efficiency and lower costs in the post-Brexit market.

Inquire about Discount: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00016644/?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10376

Nov-2021: Audubon partnered with MicroVentures, an equity crowdfunding platform, to carry out a campaign to help finance the company's global expansion. The company raised US$ 348,456 from 763 investors

Oct-2021: REPROCELL and Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. extended their partnership agreement to assess the effect of the HT-003 therapeutic platform in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In the partnership, fresh explants of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease tissues will be used to investigate the therapeutic potential of Hoth's HT-003 drugs

Report Segments:

Based on product type, the frozen tissues samples market is segmented into frozen normal tissue samples, frozen tumor tissue samples, and frozen diseased tissue samples.

Based on application, the market is segmented into disease diagnosis & treatment, cancer & other diseases research, and morphological analysis. Based on end user, the market is segmented into academic & research institutes, hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centers, and others.

By geography, the frozen tissues samples market is segmented into North America (the US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific), the Middle East & Africa (the UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa), and South & Central America (Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South & Central America).

Buy Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00016644/

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

