Biogen Appoints Chuck Triano as Head of Investor Relations

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) today announced the appointment of Chuck Triano as Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations effective 10 April 2023. Mr. Triano will report to Michael McDonnell, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



“Chuck will bring invaluable industry insights and a strong network of relationships to Biogen, and I’m pleased to welcome him to our leadership team,” said Michael McDonnell, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “His wealth of experience collaborating with company leaders through periods of strong growth and transition will enhance our continuous efforts to inform investors on our go-forward strategy as we work on our path to sustainable growth.”

Mr. Triano brings over 35 years of financial experience to the role, having held executive positions across prominent biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies over the last two decades, most recently as Chief Financial Officer for Xalud Therapeutics.

Prior to joining Xalud Therapeutics, Mr. Triano served as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations at Pfizer for over a decade, where he was responsible for all global investor relations functions, as well as operations planning and analysis. Previously, he served as the Vice President of Investor Relations at Forest Laboratories, where he initiated the company’s first formal investor relations and corporate communications program. He was also a managing director at The Carson Group, a financial information organization specializing in global shareholder research and capital markets intelligence. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Connecticut.

Mike Hencke, Executive Director, Investor Relations, and the Investor Relations team will report to Mr. Triano.

About Biogen

Founded in 1978, Biogen is a leading global biotechnology company that has pioneered multiple breakthrough innovations including a broad portfolio of medicines to treat multiple sclerosis, the first approved treatment for spinal muscular atrophy, and two co-developed treatments to address a defining pathology of Alzheimer’s disease. Biogen is advancing a pipeline of potential novel therapies across neurology, neuropsychiatry, specialized immunology and rare diseases and remains acutely focused on its purpose of serving humanity through science while advancing a healthier, more sustainable and equitable world.

We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.biogen.com. Follow us on social media - Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube.

Biogen Safe Harbor

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements relating to our business activities; our strategy and plans and the potential of our commercial business and pipeline programs; capital allocation and investment strategy. These forward-looking statements may be accompanied by such words as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “target,” “will” and other words and terms of similar meaning. You should not place undue reliance on these statements.

These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements, including: our dependence on sales from our products; uncertainty of long-term success in developing, licensing, or acquiring other product candidates or additional indications for existing products; failure to compete effectively due to significant product competition in the markets for our products; failure to successfully execute or realize the anticipated benefits of our strategic and growth initiatives; difficulties in obtaining and maintaining adequate coverage, pricing, and reimbursement for our products; our dependence on collaborators, joint venture partners, and other third parties for the development, regulatory approval, and commercialization of products and other aspects of our business, which are outside of our full control; the potential impact of the conflict in Ukraine; risks associated with current and potential future healthcare reforms; risks related to commercialization of biosimilars; risks relating to the distribution and sale by third parties of counterfeit or unfit versions of our products; risks relating to the use of social media for our business; failure to obtain, protect, and enforce our data, intellectual property, and other proprietary rights and the risks and uncertainties relating to intellectual property claims and challenges; the risk that positive results in a clinical trial may not be replicated in subsequent or confirmatory trials or success in early stage clinical trials may not be predictive of results in later stage or large scale clinical trials or trials in other potential indications; risks associated with clinical trials, including our ability to adequately manage clinical activities, unexpected concerns that may arise from additional data or analysis obtained during clinical trials, regulatory authorities may require additional information or further studies, or may fail to approve or may delay approval of our drug candidates; the occurrence of adverse safety events, restrictions on use with our products, or product liability claims; risks relating to technology failures or breaches; problems with our manufacturing processes; risks relating to management and personnel changes, including attracting and retaining personnel; failure to comply with legal and regulatory requirements; the risks of doing business internationally, including currency exchange rate fluctuations; risks relating to investment in our manufacturing capacity; the direct and indirect impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations, and financial condition; fluctuations in our operating results; risks related to investment in properties; the market, interest, and credit risks associated with our investment portfolio; risks relating to share repurchase programs; risks relating to access to capital and credit markets; risks related to indebtedness; change in control provisions in certain of our collaboration agreements; fluctuations in our effective tax rate; environmental risks; and any other risks and uncertainties that are described in other reports we have filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

This news release speaks only as of the date of this press release. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements.

MEDIA CONTACT

Jack Cox

+ 1 210 544 7920

public.affairs@biogen.com



INVESTOR CONTACT:

Mike Hencke

+1 781 464 2442

IR@biogen.com







