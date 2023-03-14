Verisk Hosts Investor Day in Jersey City, New Jersey Today

The company details growth strategies and unveils 2025 financial targets

/EIN News/ -- JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading global data analytics and technology provider, is hosting an Investor Day today in Jersey City, NJ. At the half-day event, Verisk President and CEO Lee Shavel, Verisk CFO Elizabeth Mann and members of Verisk’s senior leadership team will highlight Verisk’s growth opportunities and strategies, including how the company is connecting what matters for clients, partners and the global insurance industry.



The Verisk leadership team will also introduce its 2025 financial targets which include:

Organic constant currency revenue growth of 6%-8% annually

Organic constant currency adjusted EBITDA growth of 7%-10% annually

Adjusted EBITDA margins of 54%-56% in 2024 and 25-75 basis points of margin expansion in 2025

Adjusted earnings per share growth in the double-digits

“Our work to become a dedicated data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry is already delivering value to the industry by meeting its expanding needs,” Shavel said. “We believe this path will deliver continued growth, improving margins and strong returns on capital, which will drive value for shareholders over time.”



Presentations will begin at 8 a.m. ET. Interested parties can register and access the webcast link at investorday.verisk.com .

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) is a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry. It empowers clients to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global risks, including climate change, extreme events, ESG and political issues. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk helps build global resilience for individuals, communities and businesses. With teams across more than 20 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and the Investor Day webcast will contain, forward-looking statements about Verisk’s future performance, including those related to its financial guidance such as its non-GAAP long-term growth targets referenced above. These statements relate to future events or to future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control and that could materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements.

Other factors that could materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements can be found in the Company’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, annual reports on Form 10-K and current reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize or if the Company’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary significantly from what the Company projected. Any forward-looking statement in this release reflects the Company’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions relating to the Company’s operations, results of operations, growth strategy, and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise except as required by applicable securities laws.

