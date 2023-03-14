Aehr Receives $6.7 Million Order for FOX WaferPak Full Wafer Contactors to Support Production of Silicon Carbide Power Devices for Electric Vehicles

/EIN News/ -- Fremont, Calif., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, today announced it has received a $6.7 million order from its lead silicon carbide test and burn-in customer for multiple WaferPak™ full wafer Contactors to meet their increased production capacity needs for silicon carbide power semiconductors for the electric vehicle market. This customer is a leading Fortune 500 supplier of semiconductor devices with a significant customer base in the automotive semiconductor market.



Gayn Erickson, President and CEO of Aehr Test Systems, commented, “We are excited about this customer’s continued production ramp and new design wins using our wafer level test and burn-in systems and WaferPaks. This WaferPak order is about half of the total WaferPak Contactors needed for the FOX-XP™ wafer level test and burn-in systems previously ordered by this customer and announced in January. These WaferPaks are expected to be delivered beginning this current fiscal quarter and through our fiscal first quarter 2024 ending August 31, 2023.

"As we have noted in the past, FOX-XP system orders are required to increase general manufacturing capacity, while our WaferPak Contactors are unique to each new design win. As our customers win new designs from their customers, Aehr secures orders for new WaferPak Contactors to fulfill these new wins. Over time, we expect to see our follow-on WaferPak business grow both in absolute dollars and also as a percent of our overall revenue.

“Based on feedback and forecasts from current and prospective customers in the last several months and particularly in recent face-to-face visits with current and prospective customers in the US, Europe, and Asia, we are seeing increased market momentum and continued adoption of silicon carbide MOSFETs by electric vehicle automobile manufacturers that will require wafer level burn-in. We also see upside growth potential for silicon carbide usage in electrification infrastructure, electric trains and other high-power DC to AC inverter applications.

“Aehr is increasing its inventory and adding additional manufacturing capacity of systems and WaferPaks in anticipation of the potential significant upside of the broad-based move of silicon carbide suppliers to wafer level burn-in. Future orders of our FOX-XP multi-wafer test and burn-in systems and WaferPak full wafer contactors are anticipated to grow to meet the anticipated growth of silicon carbide MOSFET test and burn-in requirements for electric vehicle DC to AC traction inverters and electric vehicle chargers, as well as other power conversion applications such as solar inverters.

“Aehr Test’s unique solutions allow our customers to test and burn-in their devices with 100% confidence and traceability, which are needed to address the reliability, safety, security, and confidence for mission critical applications such as semiconductors used in motor controllers and power conversion in electric vehicles. We feel we are very well positioned to capitalize on the long-term growth opportunities such as these silicon carbide devices within the electric vehicle as well as the infrastructure to support the electric vehicle market.”

The FOX-XP system, available with multiple WaferPak Contactors (full wafer test) or multiple DiePakTM Carriers (singulated die/module test) configurations, is capable of functional test and burn-in/cycling of integrated devices such as silicon carbide power devices, silicon photonics as well as other optical devices, 2D and 3D sensors, flash memories, Gallium Nitride (GaN), magnetic sensors, microcontrollers, and other leading-edge ICs in either wafer form factor, before they are assembled into single or multi-die stacked packages, or in singulated die or module form factor.

About Aehr Test Systems

Headquartered in Fremont, California, Aehr Test Systems is a worldwide provider of test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and has installed over 2,500 systems worldwide. Increased quality and reliability needs of the Automotive and Mobility integrated circuit markets are driving additional test requirements, incremental capacity needs, and new opportunities for Aehr Test products in package, wafer level, and singulated die/module level test. Aehr Test has developed and introduced several innovative products, including the ABTSTM and FOX-PTM families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPakTM Aligner, FOX WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak® Carrier and FOX DiePak Loader. The ABTS system is used in production and qualification testing of packaged parts for both lower power and higher power logic devices as well as all common types of memory devices. The FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems used for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices. The FOX-CP system is a new low-cost single-wafer compact test and reliability verification solution for logic, memory and photonic devices and the newest addition to the FOX-P product family. The WaferPak Contactor contains a unique full wafer probe card capable of testing wafers up to 300mm that enables IC manufacturers to perform test and burn-in of full wafers on Aehr Test FOX systems. The DiePak Carrier is a reusable, temporary package that enables IC manufacturers to perform cost-effective final test and burn-in of both bare die and modules. For more information, please visit Aehr Test Systems’ website at www.aehr.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Aehr’s future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates,” “going to,” "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern Aehr’s expectations, strategy, priorities, plans, or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, future requirements and orders of Aehr’s new and existing customers; bookings forecasted for proprietary WaferPakTM and DiePak consumables; and expectations related to long-term demand for Aehr’s productions and the attractiveness of key markets. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Aehr’s recent Form 10-K, 10-Q and other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Aehr disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Contacts: Aehr Test Systems MKR Investor Relations Inc. Vernon Rogers Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers EVP of Sales & Marketing Analyst/Investor Contact (510) 623-9400 x215 (323) 468-2300 vrogers@aehr.com aehr@mkr-group.com



