NIX to Exhibit at Enterprise Connect, Leading Conference and Exhibition for Enterprise Communications and Collaboration
NIX is known for in-depth knowledge and experience implementing automation. Meet our team at Enterprise Connect 2023 to see how we help your businesses.
At NIX, we have the expertise to help you streamline operations, reduce costs, eliminate errors, and effortlessly scale as you grow through intelligent technology solutions.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Software development company NIX will participate as an exhibitor at Enterprise Connect 2023, the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and collaboration, in booth 1644. The event will take place from March 27-30 at the Gaylord Palms in Orlando, FL, and online.
— Anna Vorobiova, Head of Business Development at NIX
For more than 30 years, Enterprise Connect has brought corporate IT decision-makers together with industry vendors, analysts, consultants, and channel partners to focus on issues central to enterprise communications. With a 3+ day sponsor expo and four-day conference program, Enterprise Connect showcases the latest systems, software, services, and applications, and helps attendees understand the current state of the industry.
NIX also has almost three decades of experience and expertise with industry-leading technologies to create feature-reach mobile systems for enterprises in different business verticals. These enterprises obtain new opportunities for advancement, efficiently address present-day business challenges across mobile devices, ensure sensitive data protection, and equip their workforces with complete environments for productive remote work.
If you’re visiting the event, come say hi and discover how our solutions can help you succeed.
About NIX
NIX is a global software engineering company with over 3000 professionals and comprehensive expertise across multiple business and technology verticals. Since 1994, we have empowered tech companies, SaaS providers, and multinational enterprises with top-of-the-line solutions that extend their capabilities and contribute to their growth. NIX is trusted by world-renowned companies, enhancing their businesses and assisting in achieving new heights through our technology solutions.
About Enterprise Connect
For more than 30 years, Enterprise Connect has been the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and collaboration in North America. Enterprise Connect brings corporate IT decision-makers together with the industry's vendors, analysts, and consultants to focus on the issues central to enterprise communications. For more information, visit enterpriseconnect.com.
Anna Vorobiova
NIX United
+1 7272563558
