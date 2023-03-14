Xavion Energy Receives License Approval to Begin Crude Oil Drilling in the UAE
We are thrilled to receive this license approval from the UAE government”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xavion Energy, a global energy investment company, is pleased to announce that it has secured a license to begin crude oil drilling in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This marks the company's latest expansion into the Middle East, following successful license acquisitions in Brazil, Qatar, and Kuwait.
"We are thrilled to receive this license approval from the UAE government," said Michael Reed, Spokeperson of Xavion Energy "This is an important milestone for our company, and we look forward to contributing to the UAE's growing energy industry."
Xavion Energy is a vertically integrated energy company that invests in, drills, refines, and sells crude oil, as well as producing solar panels to generate electricity. With over five years of experience in the industry, the company has established a reputation for innovative solutions and reliable operations.
"We believe that our expertise in both traditional and renewable energy sources makes us uniquely positioned to provide value to the UAE's energy market," said Micheal. "We are committed to responsible, sustainable practices that benefit the environment and local communities."
The UAE license approval represents a significant opportunity for Xavion Energy, as the country is home to some of the largest oil reserves in the world. The company plans to leverage its expertise in the industry to maximize production and efficiency, while also exploring opportunities to expand its renewable energy offerings in the region.
"We are excited to bring our capabilities to the UAE, and we look forward to building strong partnerships with local businesses and communities," said Micheal. "This is just the beginning of our journey in the Middle East, and we are eager to see what the future holds."
Xavion Energy's operations in the UAE are expected to begin in the coming months. To learn more about the company and its energy solutions, visit their website at https://xavionenergy.com/
Also note, Xavion energy does not have a telegram account.
