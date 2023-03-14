Implantable Pulse Generator Market is estimated to be US$ 277.2 billion by 2032- By PMI
The report "Implantable Pulse Generator Market, By Product Type, By Application, By End User - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032"
Top Market Key Players in Implantable Pulse Generator market:
• Boston Scientific Corporation
• Zoll Medical Corporation
• Medtronic plc.
• BIOTRONIK
• Microport Scientific Corporation
• Cook Medical
• MEDICO SpA
• Pacetronix Ltd.
• Oscor Inc.
• Osypka Medical GmbH.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Analyst View:
The key factor driving the growth of the implantable pulse generator market is the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, neurological disease, orthopedic disease, diabetes, and others, which has become a major contributor to target market growth. Further, ease of implants with better reimbursements, rising awareness among patients, better clinical performance, and technological advancement are expected to fuel the Implantable Pulse Generator market growth over the forecast period. As a result, market competition is intensifying, and both big international corporations and start-ups are vying to establish positions in the market.
Key Market Insights from the report:
Implantable Pulse Generator Market accounted for US$ 102.7 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 277.2 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.8%. The Implantable Pulse Generator Market is segmented based on Product Type, Application, End-User and Region.
• Based on Product Type, Implantable Pulse Generator Market is segmented into Implantable cardiac pacemakers, Implantable defibrillators, Cochlear implants, Implantable nerve stimulators (FES) (Limb function stimulation, Bladder stimulators, Sphincter stimulators, Diaphragm stimulators, and Analgesia), Implantable infusion pumps, and Implantable active monitoring devices.
• Based on Application, Implantable Pulse Generator Market is segmented into Neurovascular Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, and Orthopedic.
• Based on End-User, Implantable Pulse Generator Market is segmented into Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care Settings, and Clinics.
• By Region, the Implantable Pulse Generator Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.
Segmentation Analysis:
• By Product Type (Implantable cardiac pacemakers, Implantable defibrillators, Cochlear implants, Implantable nerve stimulators (FES) (Limb function stimulation, Bladder stimulators, Sphincter stimulators, Diaphragm stimulators, and Analgesia), Implantable infusion pumps, and Implantable active monitoring devices)
• By Application (Neurovascular Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, and Orthopedic)
• By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care Settings, and Clinics)
Key Highlights:
• In February 2023, LivaNova launched the "SenTiva Duo" implantable pulse generator for treating epilepsy. The newly launched "SenTiva Duo" has received FDA (Food and Drug Administration) clearance and is available in the United States. It offers therapeutic benefits similar to SenTiva and also offers scheduled programming, day and night programming, and they log low heart rates and are prone to position events.
• In November 2022, CVRx launched the new "Barostim NEO2" implantable pulse generator in the United States. A newly launched product offers a streamlined design with a single lead port to simplify implant procedures.
Regional analysis:
Regional analysis:
North America
• US
• Canada
Europe
• UK
• Germany
• Spain
• France
• Italy
• Russia
• Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
• Japan
• India
• China
• South Korea
• Australia
• Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
• Brazil
• Mexico
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
• South Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Rest of Middle East & Africa
Recent developments:
• Implantable pulse generators (IPGs) are small devices that are implanted under the skin to deliver electrical impulses to the nerves or the spinal cord. They are primarily used to treat chronic pain, movement disorders such as Parkinson's disease, and other neurological conditions.
• The global implantable pulse generator market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to an increasing prevalence of chronic pain and neurological disorders, rising awareness about IPG therapy, and technological advancements in the field.
• Manufacturers are developing smaller and more compact IPGs, which can be implanted with minimally invasive techniques and provide more precise stimulation.
• The development of wireless IPGs that can be programmed and controlled remotely has improved patient comfort and convenience.
• Integration with other technologies: IPGs are being integrated with other medical devices such as sensors, monitors, and smartphone apps to provide more comprehensive treatment and monitoring.
• The implantable pulse generator market is becoming increasingly competitive as more companies enter the market, driving innovation and reducing costs.

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/2894
Key reasons for the Market:
1. Increasing prevalence of chronic pain and neurological disorders: Chronic pain and neurological disorders such as Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, and spinal cord injuries are becoming more common, leading to a growing demand for implantable pulse generators as a treatment option.
2. Technological advancements in IPG devices: Advancements in IPG technology, including miniaturization, wireless connectivity, and integration with other medical devices, are making IPG therapy more effective and convenient for patients.
3. Rising awareness about IPG therapy: As more patients and healthcare providers become aware of the benefits of IPG therapy, demand for these devices is increasing.
4. Favorable reimbursement policies: In many countries, government healthcare programs and private insurance companies provide reimbursement for IPG therapy, making it more accessible to patients.
5. Aging population: The global aging population is expected to drive demand for IPGs, as older individuals are more likely to suffer from chronic pain and neurological disorders.
6. Increasing investment in research and development: Many companies are investing heavily in research and development to improve the efficacy and safety of IPGs, as well as to develop new applications for these devices.
