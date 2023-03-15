Incredible Management Service Pvt Ltd Launches New Subsidiary, Creditklick, to Revolutionize the Credit Industry
Gurugram, India - Incredible Management Service Pvt Ltd, a leading financial services company, has announced the launch of its new subsidiary, Creditklick.GURUGRAM, HARYANA, INDIA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Incredible Management Service Private Limited, a leading financial services company, has announced the launch of its new subsidiary, Creditklick. This one-stop market for all credit needs aims to revolutionize the credit industry by offering a comprehensive range of services to help customers find the best credit products on the market.
Creditklick's innovative platform uses advanced technology and data analytics to provide customers with personalized recommendations based on their unique credit needs. The platform's user-friendly interface and easy-to-use tools make it simple for customers to compare and apply for credit products.
Our has worked tirelessly to create a platform that is both easy to use and highly effective, providing customers with the best credit options available."We are thrilled to launch Creditklick and offer customers a one-stop-shop for all their credit needs. At Incredible Management, we believe in providing our customers with the best financial services possible, and Creditklick is the latest addition to our portfolio. We are confident that Creditklick will make a significant impact on the financial lives of our customers, and we look forward to helping them achieve their financial goals," said Dharmendra Kalra, CEO of Incredible Management Service Pvt Ltd. "Our has worked tirelessly to create a platform that is both easy to use and highly effective, providing customers with the best credit options available."
Creditklick offers a range of services, including credit score monitoring, loan and credit card recommendations, and credit counseling. The platform's extensive database of credit products ensures that customers can find the right product for their needs and budget.
But Creditklick doesn't just offer credit products - it also helps customers improve their credit scores. By analyzing a customer's credit history, Creditklick can provide personalized advice on how to improve their credit score and qualify for better credit products. With Creditklick, customers can take control of their financial future and make informed decisions about their credit.
"Creditklick is a game-changer for the credit industry," said Purushttom Yadav, Head of Digital & Stratgy at Creditklick. "Our platform empowers customers to take control of their credit and make informed decisions about their financial future."
Creditklick is now available to customers in India, with plans to expand to other countries in the future. To learn more about Creditklick and its services, visit www.creditklick.com.
Contact:
Gaurav
PR Manager, Creditklick
support@creditklick.com
(091) 8800 367367
Gaurav
Incredible Management Service Private Limited
+91 8800367367
support@creditklick.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube