4K Set-Top Box Market Report 2023-2028: A $7.92 Billion Opportunity – IMARCGroup.com

The global 4K set-top box market size reach US$ 7.92 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during 2023-2028.NY 11249, BROOKLYN, USA, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “4K Set-Top Box Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028", The global 4K set-top box market size reached US$ 5.59 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.92 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during 2023-2028.
A 4K set-top box (STB) refers to a device that allows users to stream ultra-high definition (UHD) 4K content on their television (TV) having a pixel resolution of 3840 pixels X 2160 lines. It connects to the internet using ethernet, or Wi-Fi and establishes a connection with online streaming services. In addition, it offers a user-friendly interface that facilitates navigation through a remote control or smartphone while supporting advanced gaming capabilities, live TV services, and virtual assistants (VAs) to manage the device using voice commands, thus improving user experience. Currently, 4K set-top boxes (STBs) are gaining immense traction across the globe due to the rising trend of smart homes and the increasing adoption of smart devices.
4K Set-Top Box Market Trends and Drivers:
The global 4K set-top box market is primarily driven by a rising preference for high-quality audio and video content and the increasing number of individuals spending on online video streaming platforms. Moreover, the integration of advanced features, such as voice control, Dolby Atmos, machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI), that offers a personalized and hassle-free experience is positively influencing the market growth. Additionally, the increasing awareness about the benefits of streaming content in 4K with improved picture quality has catalyzed market growth. Furthermore, the rising employment of 4K STBs in commercial spaces, such as restaurants, hotels, and cafes, to offer live-streaming matches is contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including improvements in broadband infrastructure in urban areas, the rapid expansion of fifth generation (5G) technology, and inflating consumer disposable income, are also anticipated to drive the market further.
4K Set-Top Box Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
Bharti Airtel Limited
DISH Network Corporation
HUMAX Co. Ltd.
Infomir Group
Roku Inc.
Sagemcom Broadband SAS
Tata Play Limited
ZTE Corporation, etc.
The report has segmented the market based on product and application.
Product Insights:
Satellite
Internet Protocol Television (IPTV)
Cable
Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT)
Over The Top (OTT)
Hybrid
Application Insights:
Residential
Commercial
Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2017-2022)
Market Outlook (2023-2028)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
