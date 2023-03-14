Predicta AI Finds EV Owners Rank Performance Over Environment

The political, media, and marketing landscape surrounding Electric Vehicles is heavily focused on environmental topics to encourage their quick and widespread adoption. Predicta AI answers the question: Does focusing on the environment line up with what people actually care about?

Predicta's Amplified Intelligence tool compared the perceived importance of environmental topics to more traditional vehicle topics. Predicta aggregated environmental facets like climate, emissions, pollution, sustainability, renewable energy, and "green" into one all-encompassing category to compare it fairly to topics like quality, value, and performance.

Here is the list of topics that are top of mind to EV buyers as determined by deep learning AI techniques, along with the percentage of time that consumers mention the topic in a vehicle review:

Quality (69%)

Value (63%)

Driving Performance (56%)

Battery Range (53%)

Charging (52%)

Environmental Impact (23%)

Display Screen (22%)

Driver Assist Features (20%)

All environmental topics combined are mentioned in less than a quarter of vehicle reviews. That's on par with talking about driver assist features or hooking a phone up to the car stereo for music. This can be expected from Tesla buyers because the company has taken an "awesome car that happens to be electric" approach to its messaging from the start. Predicta found that this same trend largely holds true for non-Tesla buyers as well.

While environmental concerns do play a role in purchase behavior and societal EV adoption, they only come into play if all of the other basic questions are answered. (Will this thing keep me safe? Can I afford it? Will it do what I need it to do? Can I rely on it?)

Buzz Smith "The EVangelist", recently said it best: "Stop focusing on the environment, since a large number of our fellow citizens don't believe or care about it. To drive adoption, focus on the main reasons most people buy cars: styling, acceleration, handling, ride, low cost of ownership, high MPG(e)…"

