Find your path with new handheld GPS devices from Garmin

Versatile GPSMAP 67 Series and eTrex SE handhelds have longer battery life, improved positional accuracy, and global communication via inReach satellite technology

OLATHE, Kan., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin GRMN today announced the GPSMAP® 67 Series and the eTrex® SE – the latest additions to its impressive lineup of outdoor navigation devices. Take on new adventures with these rugged GPS handhelds packed with tools to help find the way and enhanced battery life to support longer expeditions. Across the board, the new lineup features multi-GNSS for better coverage in challenging environments. The GPSMAP 67/67i takes it a step further with multi-band support that utilizes multiple frequencies further improving positioning accuracy. Additionally, the GPSMAP 67i with inReach® technology lets users stay in contact with friends and family even without cell service ­– and if needed, trigger an interactive SOS to the 24/7-staffed Garmin ResponseSM Center1.

"Whether you're on an afternoon hike or climbing a mountain on an extended expedition, the eTrex SE and GPSMAP 67 offer adventure seekers the perfect navigation companion and peace of mind of having Garmin's proven GPS technology. For those who prefer global communication and SOS capabilities, the GPSMAP 67i with inReach technology provides communication through the 100% global Iridium satellite network. We're also excited about the improvements in battery life as well as the superior GPS technology that gives you all the information you need, including Active Weather, smart notifications, and more2 when exploring off-the-grid locations." – Dan Bartel, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Sales

Explore confidently with premium GPSMAP 67 and 67i

The all-new GPSMAP 67 Series includes a pair of button-operated handhelds built tough for any adventure with a 3" sunlight-readable color display. Both are powered by internal lithium-ion batteries for extended life, boasting up to 180 hours in standard mode and up to 840 hours in expedition mode.

Both models allow users to access preloaded TopoActive mapping from Garmin, view satellite imagery and navigate with multi-band GNSS support and sensors to explore with confidence.

Adventurers can also download premium maps with an Outdoor Maps+ subscription, which had previously only been available on a handheld with the Montana® 700 Series. They also feature a 3-axis compass and barometric altimeter so users can see their altitude and air pressure when exploring at elevation.

Using inReach technology, the GPSMAP 67i enables two-way messaging and location tracking via the 100% global Iridium® satellite network. Users can trigger an interactive SOS to Garmin Response, a 24/7 staffed professional emergency coordination center, that can communicate with the user in addition to notifying the applicable search and rescue organization or other resources. Garmin Response will provide updates on the status of the response effort. Garmin Response will continue to monitor the incident until it is resolved. For more information on the benefits of an inReach subscription, visit: garmin.com/inReach.

Enjoy the outdoors longer with eTrex SE

The eTrex SE is the newest iteration in Garmin's longest-running line of durable, easy-to-use handhelds. This entry-level handheld GPS option gives adventurers up to 168 hours in standard mode and up to 1,800 hours in expedition mode with 2 AA batteries (sold separately). It also features an easy-to-read, 2.2" high-contrast display, which allows explorers to view waypoints, track their location and navigate their trail, even in bright sunlight.

The rugged handheld is built tough enough to handle outdoor elements, boasting a water rating of IPX7 to withstand stormy weather. Users can also plot the course with a built-in digital compass that provides an accurate heading even when stationary.

Plan the expedition

When paired with a compatible smartphone, all three devices can utilize the Garmin Explore™ app to access active weather reports for up-to-date forecasts, plus Geocaching Live for mobile updates and syncing. Even when off-the-grid, the app allows users to load routes and waypoints to their handheld device with or without Wi-Fi or cellular service.

Available now, the GPSMAP 67 has a suggested retail price of $499.99 and the inReach-capable GPSMAP 67i has a suggested retail price of $599.99. The eTrex SE handheld has a suggested retail price of $149.99. To learn more, visit garmin.com/outdoor.

