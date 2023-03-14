Submit Release
Leading Fleet Video Solution Provider Launches Cloud Software Solution

The mobile video technology solutions provider Pro-Vision launches CloudConnect, a cloud-based fleet video management solution.

BYRON CENTER, Mich., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro-Vision, a leader in mobile video solutions, announced today that it is enhancing its fleet video management offering with a cloud-based software solution, CloudConnect, to simplify the management, access, storage and sharing of video data.  

The secure CloudConnect solution allows fleets to access, review and share videos instantly from any device at any location. CloudConnect also requires a significantly smaller IT investment in hardware and system configuration.

"We're excited to complement our premier video recording solutions with comprehensive, easy-to-use software management tools," said Michael Finn, president, and CEO of Pro-Vision. "We have years of expertise creating cloud-based software solutions for public safety users. We have now brought this experience to improve efficiency for commercial and passenger transportation fleet managers."

CloudConnect also provides a system health dashboard containing the health status of all hardware units with supporting email notifications.

About Pro-Vision
Founded in 2003, Pro-Vision is a leading video technology solutions provider trusted by thousands of organizations in 58 countries. Pro-Vision solutions include vehicle video recording systems, vehicle vision systems, body-worn cameras, data management, and cloud-based storage solutions. Pro-Vision's commercial, transit, and public safety partners utilize these solutions to enhance safety, increase productivity, reduce accidents and protect critical assets. For more information, visit provisionusa.com.

