Spinal Surgery Devices Market is estimated to be US$ 18.02 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 19.80%- By PMI
The report “Spinal Surgery Devices Market, By Device Type, By Spinal Fusion - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”COVINA, CALIFONIA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market research is the process of gathering and analyzing information about Spinal Surgery Devices Market, including its customers, competitors, and overall industry trends. The goal of market research is to help businesses make informed decisions about their products, services, and marketing strategies. By understanding their target market, businesses can tailor their offerings to better meet customer needs and increase their chances of success in a competitive marketplace. Market research can involve a variety of methods, including surveys, focus groups, and data analysis, and can provide valuable insights for businesses of all sizes and industries.
Top Market Key Players in Spinal Surgery Devices market:
• Alphatec Spine, Inc.
• Depuy Synthes Spine Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)
• Globus Medical, Inc.
• Joimax GmbH
• Medtronic PLC
• NuVasive, Inc.
• Orthofix Holdings, Inc.
• SeaSpine Holdings Corporation
• Stryker Corporation
• Zimmer Holdings, Inc.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Analyst View:
Increasing geriatric population and rise in the incidence of spinal disorders are the major factor driving the growth of the global spinal surgery devices market worldwide. Moreover, the growing technological advancements give it a boost globally. For instance, robotic spinal surgery has become more popular these days. This technology uses computer-assisted navigation, 3D cameras, and lesser exposure to radiation to perform certain spinal surgeries.
Before purchasing this report, request a sample or make an inquiry by clicking the following link:
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/3806
Key Market Insights from the report:
The Global Spinal Surgery Devices Market accounted for US$ 10.79 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 18.02 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.3%. The global spinal surgery devices market is segmented based on device type and region.
• By Type, the Global Spinal Surgery Devices Market is segmented into spinal decompression, spinal fusion, fracture repair devices, arthroplasty devices, and non-fusion devices. Spinal decompression device type segment is further bifurcated into corpectomy, discectomy, facetectomy, foraminotomy, and laminotomy. Spinal fusion segment is further classified into cervical fusion, interbody fusion, thoracolumbar fusion, and other spinal fusions.
• By region, the Global Spinal Surgery Devices Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific witnesses the higher market potential for spinal surgery devices, owing to an increase in healthcare expenditure and rising incidence of spinal disorders.
Segmentation Analysis:
Spinal Surgery Devices Market, By Device Type, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
• Overview
o Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
o Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
o Segment Trends
• Spinal Decompression
o Overview
o Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
- Corpectomy
- Discectomy
- Facetectomy
- Foraminotomy
- Laminotomy
• Spinal Fusion
o Overview
o Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
- Cervical Fusion
- Interbody Fusion
- ThoracoLumbar Fusion
- Other Spinal Fusions
• Fracture Repair Devices
o Overview
o Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
• Arthroplasty Devices
o Overview
o Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
• Non-fusion Devices
o Overview
o Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
Request Customization by clicking the following link:
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-customization/3806
Key Highlights:
• In 2020, Medtronic (Ireland) acquired Stimgenics, a US-based, privately held company that has pioneered a novel spinal cord stimulation (SCS).
• In 2019, DePuy Synthes (US) launched Symphony Occipitocervico-thoracic System.
• In 2019, NuVasive (US) launched Modulus TLIF-O.
Regional analysis:
Regional analysis is a critical component of market research that involves studying specific geographic areas to understand the market conditions and opportunities in that region. Regional analysis considers a variety of factors, such as population demographics, consumer behaviour, cultural nuances, economic trends, and regulatory environments. By conducting a regional analysis, businesses can gain insights into regional market conditions, identify local market trends and opportunities, and develop targeted marketing strategies for that region.
North America
• US
• Canada
Europe
• UK
• Germany
• Spain
• France
• Italy
• Russia
• Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
• Japan
• India
• China
• South Korea
• Australia
• Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
• Brazil
• Mexico
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
• South Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Rest of Middle East & Africa
Recent developments of Spinal Surgery Devices Market:
• There have been several technological advancements in the spinal surgery devices market, including the development of robotic-assisted spinal surgery systems, 3D-printed spinal implants, and minimally invasive surgery techniques.
• The market has seen several mergers and acquisitions in recent years, with companies looking to expand their product offerings and geographic reach. For example, in 2021, Medtronic acquired Medicare, a French spinal surgery technology company.
• Companies continue to launch new spinal surgery devices to meet the growing demand for these products. In 2021, NuVasive launched the Pulse platform, a new integrated spinal surgery platform designed to improve operating room efficiency and patient outcomes.
• The market is seeing a trend towards non-invasive spinal surgery procedures, such as the use of spinal cord stimulation devices and percutaneous vertebral augmentation procedures.
Download PDF of Spinal Surgery Devices Market:
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/3806
Key reasons for Spinal Surgery Devices Market
1. Aging population: As the global population ages, there is an increased prevalence of degenerative spinal conditions such as spinal stenosis, herniated discs, and degenerative disc disease. This has led to an increased demand for spinal surgery devices.
2. Technological advancements: Advances in surgical techniques and the development of new spinal surgery devices have made spinal surgery safer and more effective. These advancements have led to increased adoption of spinal surgery procedures.
3. Rising healthcare expenditures: The healthcare industry continues to grow, with increasing expenditure on surgical procedures. The demand for spinal surgery devices is expected to grow in line with this trend.
4. Increase in spinal disorders: There has been a rise in spinal disorders due to lifestyle changes and sedentary work. This has led to an increase in demand for spinal surgery devices.
5. Growing awareness: There is a growing awareness among patients about the availability of advanced spinal surgery devices and their benefits. This has led to an increased demand for these devices.
6. Government support: Governments around the world are investing in the healthcare industry, including spinal surgery devices. This support is expected to continue driving growth in the market.
