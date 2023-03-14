Ceramic Inks Market Size to Hit USD 4.21 billion by 2029 will be bolstered by growing Preference for Decorative Inks, says Exactitude Consultancy

The growth of the ceramic inks market was aided by the increasing adoption of digital printing technology

/EIN News/ -- Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Ceramic Inks Market.

The global ceramic inks market is expected to grow at 7.2% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 4.21 billion by 2029 from USD 2.25 billion in 2022.

Ceramic inks serve only as carriers for the metallic oxide pigments found in ceramic nanoparticles that are applied automatically. Inks must be retained in a medium to maintain the physical consistency necessary to produce fine detail. Depending on the application method, these materials can be thick and flow like printing ink. They might also have a gel-like consistency that, after application, sticks to the skin. Alternately, they can be produced using nanoparticles or stains kept suspended in a very fluid medium. Depending on the application method, these materials can be thick and flow like printing ink.

A few of the recent developments in the industry are:

In May 2022, The Colorobbia Group launched a new series of AIR Evolution digital inks. These high-end products are designed to meet the growing demands for environmental and technical standards.

In January 2022- Nano Dimension Ltd., a reputed expert of Additively Manufactured Electronics and 3D-Printed Electronics as well as and Micro Additive Manufacturing has carried out the acquisition of Global Inkjet Systems Ltd. (GIS).

In February 2022- Electroninks, the particle-free metal ink developer, has received funding from In-Q-Tel, the renowned strategic investment arm owned by the US Intelligence community established by the CIA. This investment will help the company deliver large-scale particle-free conductive inks to its commercial and government partners.

In January 2021, Scientists at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) developed a new ceramic ink specifically for 3D printing bone structures with living cells. This innovative 3D printing method can print bones directly into a cavity within the body. Unlike other 3D bone printing techniques, the new ink product does not require heat and is non-toxic, making it suitable for printing inside the body.

North America shares 44% during the forecast period owing to high adoption of ceramic inks in the construction sector.

The growing automobile sector in the North America region will boost demand for ceramic inks for a variety of applications, such as indoor and outdoor glass printing. The only technologies employed in the ceramic inks market are digital printing and digital printing. The rise in demand for ceramic inks can largely be attributed to the advancement of digital printing technology.

Ceramic Inks Market: Growth Boosters

Surge in the utilization of ceramic inks in the construction sector is anticipated to drive the growth prospects in the market

Increase in the use of decorative materials in ceramic tableware is likely to help in the expansion of the global ceramic inks market in the forthcoming years

Key Trends:

Use of eco-friendly ceramic ink to avoid toxic chemicals

The use of eco-friendly ink is one of the key market trends that is expected to accelerate the sales of ceramic ink. Water-based ink is eco-friendly in nature and is widely used on ceramic tile printing for decorative purposes. Unlike other types of ceramic ink, water-based ceramic ink does not include any toxic chemicals and it used fewer chemicals to clean up.

Major Drivers:

Increasing public awareness about aesthetic values in developing countries

Growing demand for enhancing aesthetic values for offices, homes, and restaurants presents a key factor driving the market. Increasing infrastructure in developing countries can be a major driver for the ceramic ink market. People are shifting toward ceramic ink for a better aesthetic for homes.

The growing use of digital printing around the globe

The rising demand for ceramic ink is influenced by the rapid development of digital printing techniques, which acts as a major factor contributing to the market expansion. It has versatile functions and can produce more effective printing as compared with other ink materials.

Existing restraints:

Lack of skilled labor to operate analog and digital printing

For the global ceramic ink market, the major restraint is the lack of skilled labor to handle new upcoming technologies of digital and ceramic printing devices. Understanding the whole process of digital printing is necessary as there are a lot of technicalities in digital printing such as accurate gas and temperature levels for high-definition images. For instance, the adhesion process of the printing needs a high temperature to get that accurate temperature. The global ceramic ink industry can be hampered due to the lack of skilled laborers to operate printers and new upcoming technologies.

Emerging Opportunities:

Rising construction in developing countries

Rising construction activities in major developing countries can create lucrative opportunities for the ceramic ink market. Increasing construction can lead to rising demand for ornamental flooring and glass designs. Ceramic coatings are sometimes used to make walls and flooring a high water and thermal resistance.

Rising use of Ink-jet printing for customized high-definition image

The rising use of Ink-jet printers for digital printing can be a major factor in boosting the ceramic ink industry. Inkjet printing is widely used for decorating ceramic tiles. The ink-jet printing technology can provide the opportunity for customized ceramic tiles with higher image definition in a shorter duration for a lower cost.

Ceramic Inks Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 USD 2.25 billion in 2022 Revenue forecast in 2029 USD 4.21 billion by 2029 Growth rate CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2029 Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2023 - 2029 Quantitative units Volume in kilo tons, revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2023 to 2029 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product, application, region Regional scope North America; Europe; China; Asia; Pacific; Central & South America; MEA Key companies profiled Ferro Corporation, Torrecid Group, Colorobbia Holding S.P.A, Esmalglass – Itaca Grupo, Fritta, Zschimmer & Schwarz, Sicer S.P.A., KAO Chimigraf, SUN Chemical, Tecglass, Colores Olucha, S.L., Six Star Ceramic Colours Co., Ltd. Market Drivers Growing demand for thermally insulated and soundproof residential and non-residential infrastructure are projected to propel the global ceramic inks market growth.

Market Competition

The global market is impacted by both environmental regulations and advancements in printing technology. The industry has been transformed by innovative techniques such as digital printing, forcing manufacturers to adapt their offerings to meet the demands of these new technologies.

Ceramics companies to small ones, many companies are actively working in the global ceramic inks market. These key players include, are Ferro Corporation, Torrecid Group, Colorobbia Holding S.P.A, Esmalglass – Itaca Grupo, Fritta, Zschimmer & Schwarz, Sicer S.P.A., KAO Chimigraf, SUN Chemical, Tecglass, Colores Olucha, S.L., Six Star Ceramic Colours Co., Ltd., Smalticeram Unicer Spa, Shandong Sinocera Create-Tide New Materials High-Tech Co., Ltd., Colores Cerámicos Elcom, S.L., Vernis SA, Colores Cerámicos S.A., Innovative Ceramic Corp, Quimicer, Kerafrit SA, Afford Digital Inks, Belgium Glass and Ceramics (P) Ltd, Megacolor Productos Cerámicos, Guangdong Dow Technology Co., Ltd. and others.

Key Market Segments: Ceramic Inks Market

Global Ceramic Inks Market by Type, 2023-2029, (USD Million) (Kilotons)

Decorative

Functional

Global Ceramic Inks Market by Technology, 2023-2029, (USD Million) (Kilotons)

Analog

Digital

Global Ceramic Inks Market by Application, 2023-2029, (USD Million) (Kilotons)

Ceramic Tiles

Glass Printing

Food Container Printing

Global Ceramic Inks Market by End Use Industry, 2023-2029, (USD Million) (Kilotons)

Construction

Consumer Products

Food & Beverage

Others

Future Opportunities for Ceramic Ink

Advancements in Digital Printing Technology to Provide New Business Opportunities

Recent technical developments have significantly changed how our world operates. The broad acceptance of digital technologies has been made possible by the proliferation of technology, and this tendency is also prevalent in 3D printing technologies . The demand for digital printing ceramic pigments is increasing as a result of the substantial growth in acceptance and widespread preference of digital printing.

As inkjet printing becomes more widely used on a worldwide basis, ceramic inkjet inks are anticipated to be in high demand. Demand is also expected to rise for ceramic pigments used in screen printing. The development of digital printing technologies is anticipated to open up new business possibilities for suppliers of clay ink.

Market Dynamics

Ceramic Ink Market Will Be Driven by Rise in Ceramic Ink Use in Building Sector

Designs used in building construction are printed on ceramic tiles and glass using ceramic dyes. Water and other substances won't bleed through these pigments. Ceramic glass is the perfect medium to put patterns on decorative glass due to its weather resistance. As a result, it is frequently used to adorn bathrooms and apartments. In the construction business, glass is widely used to decorate different interior features of buildings. The demand for building materials like glass and ceramic tiles is primarily being driven by the increase in development and the rise in the middle-class populace.

Consumer Demand for Decorative Inks is Growing

The ceramic inks market has been segmented into useful inks and ornamental inks based on type. The biggest market share is held by clay tiles, which are printed with decorative inks. As a result, ornamental inks have a larger market share than practical inks. In 2022, decorative inks held a significant market share of 78.3%. During the projection period, the sector is anticipated to develop at a growth rate of 6.2%, which is above average.

When clay tiles and dinnerware are used in industrial settings, such as production facilities, functional inks are mainly needed.

Rise in Demand for Decorative Materials in Ceramic Tableware to Boost Ceramic Inks Market

Around the world, ceramic inks are readily accessible at affordable costs. These inks are simple to use, reasonably safe for people, and very weather proof. Ceramic paints have a wide colour spectrum, making them ideal for high-definition (400 DPI), high-resolution printouts that produce high-quality finished goods. As a result, the demand for porcelain paints is anticipated to increase soon.

Ceramic dinnerware frequently features decorative designs. Ceramic tableware gives residences, motels, and eateries a distinctive and individual accent. Ceramic tableware and drinkware can be washed up with ease as well. The use of ceramic tableware in household equipment like microwaves is also optimal. Because clay dinnerware has both practical and aesthetic value, its use is likely to increase. The demand for ceramic pigments is expected to increase as a result.

One of the main factors pushing the market is consumers' growing desire for attractive goods and their desire for quick production methods like digital printing.

The growing demand for improved looks in residences, workplaces, and eateries are driving the market for ceramic inks. Another significant factor influencing this demand is the expansion of infrastructure in emerging nations. The ability of ceramic ink to provide more aesthetically pleasing patterns than other ink materials is credited with its increase in appeal.

The expansion of the market is also due to advancements in digital printing technology, which allows manufacturers to produce a wider variety of products in larger quantities at competitive prices. The increasing use of digital printing technology has also influenced the demand for ceramic ink.

Initial market development may be slowed by a lack of employees with the necessary skills to use digital printing technology.

One of the biggest problems the global ceramic ink market is experiencing is a lack of qualified personnel to run new digital and ceramic printing technologies. A thorough knowledge of the process is necessary for digital printing, as well as the exact gas and temperature levels required for high-quality pictures and a high temperature for the printing adhesion process. The early stages of the industry's development may be constrained by a shortage of skilled labour.

The transition from analog to digital technology in ceramic printing has been driven by the growing demand for ceramic inks. This shift, yet, can be costly as it requires significant investment in high-priced digital printers and ceramic-specific digital printers.

Key Question Answered

What is the current scenario of the global 3D concrete printing market?

What are the emerging technologies for the development of 3D concrete printing devices?

What are the historical size and the present size of the market segments and their future potential?

What are the major catalysts for the market and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms?

What are the evolving opportunities for the players in the market?

Which are the key regions from the investment perspective?

What are the key strategies being adopted by the major players to up their market shares?

