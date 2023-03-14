ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Announces Acceptance of Two Abstracts for Poster Presentation at the 1st International Societies for Investigative Dermatology Meeting

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif. and SINGAPORE, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ASLN), a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced that two abstracts on eblasakimab have been accepted for poster presentation at the 1st International Societies for Investigative Dermatology Meeting, taking place from May 10 to 13, 2023, in Tokyo, Japan. Posters being presented at the meeting explore eblasakimab’s clinical efficacy in difficult to treat areas, such as the head and neck, and its potential for alleviating the underlying itch and hypersensitized sensory nerve fibers through multiple molecular pathways in atopic dermatitis.



1st International Societies for Investigative Dermatology Meeting poster details

Poster 1: Eblasakimab monotherapy improves moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis symptoms across anatomical regions in a phase 1 study

(abstract ID: 657)

Poster 2: Neuromodulation beyond itch is blocked by targeting IL-13Rα1 with eblasakimab

(abstract ID: 1594)

Poster availability date: May 10, 2023

The posters will be available to view online in the Investor Relations section of ASLAN’s website following the presentation.

About eblasakimab

Eblasakimab is a potential first-in-class monoclonal antibody targeting the IL-13 receptor subunit of the Type 2 receptor, a key pathway driving several allergic inflammatory diseases. Eblasakimab’s unique mechanism of action enables specific blockade of the Type 2 receptor and has the potential to improve upon current biologics used to treat allergic disease. By blocking the Type 2 receptor, eblasakimab prevents signaling through both interleukin 4 (IL-4) and interleukin 13 (IL-13) – the key drivers of inflammation in atopic dermatitis (AD). Positive results from a Phase 1b multiple-ascending-dose study established proof-of-concept for eblasakimab and supported its potential as a novel, differentiated treatment for AD. ASLAN is currently conducting TREK-AD, a Phase 2b trial to evaluate eblasakimab in biologic naïve moderate-to-severe AD patients, with topline readout expected in early July 2023. ASLAN is also investigating eblasakimab in dupilumab experienced, moderate-to-severe AD patients in the Phase 2 trial TREK-DX, with data expected in the first quarter of 2024.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ASLN) is a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients. ASLAN is currently evaluating eblasakimab, a potential first-in-class antibody targeting the IL-13 receptor, in the global Phase 2b TREK-AD trial in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) patients and the Phase 2 TREK-DX trial in dupilumab-experienced AD patients. ASLAN is also developing farudodstat, a potent oral inhibitor of the enzyme DHODH, in alopecia areata and plans to initiate a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in the second quarter of 2023. ASLAN has a team in California and in Singapore. For additional information please visit www.aslanpharma.com or follow ASLAN on LinkedIn.

Media and IR contacts