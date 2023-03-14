TScan Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Umbrella Clinical Trial Evaluating TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the Treatment of Hematologic Malignancies

Patient treated with TSC-101, the first clinical cell therapy product targeting minor histocompatibility antigen HA-2 to treat leukemia and prevent relapse following hematopoietic cell transplantation

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in its Phase 1 umbrella trial of TSC-100 and TSC-101 targeting minor histocompatibility antigens (MiHA) HA-1 and HA-2, respectively, to treat residual leukemia and prevent relapse following hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT) using reduced intensity conditioning (RIC) in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), or acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL). The patient was treated with TSC-101, the first clinical cell therapy product targeting MiHA HA-2.



“Dosing the first patient in our hematologic malignancies program marks an important milestone for TScan and a new era for TCR-T cell therapy,” said David P. Southwell, President and Chief Executive Officer. “While remarkable clinical outcomes have been achieved through HCT treatment in hematologic oncology, the remaining high relapse rates leading to mortality risk mean that next-generation approaches are necessary. Treatment of the first-ever patient with TSC-101 offers the potential to overcome the toxicity associated with myeloablative conditioning to unlock the full potential of transplant therapy for hematologic cancers. We are excited about the enthusiasm of clinical investigators and the opening of additional clinical sites.”

“This study is designed to prevent disease relapse in patients with AML, ALL and MDS who receive RIC followed by a haploidentical HCT. It is well known in the transplant field that approximately 40% of patients in this setting relapse following HCT, at which point there are limited treatment options and poor prognoses,” said Debora Barton, M.D., Chief Medical Officer. “We believe both TSC-100 and TSC-101 may offer effective treatment options to patients who receive RIC, which is a better tolerated conditioning regimen, but are therefore at higher risk of relapse. These therapies may ultimately enable more patients to be treated with transplant by using the more tolerable RIC regimen followed by TSC-100 or TSC-101. We remain on track to enroll patients into each of the three study arms and plan to report preliminary safety and biomarker data mid-year and further data by the end of 2023.”

The Phase 1 umbrella trial is a multi-arm, i3+3 study evaluating TSC-100, TSC-101, and standard of care HCT alone (control arm) in patients with AML, ALL or MDS. Treatment assignment is based on HLA and antigen expression, and the endpoints will include safety of repeated doses and efficacy of the TCR-T as compared to the control arm. Exploratory endpoints include cellular kinetics, minimal residual disease rates, percentage of donor chimerism, and persistence of TSC-100 and TSC-101.

To learn more about the clinical trial, visit clinicaltrials.gov (identifier: NCT 05473910).

About TScan Therapeutics, Inc.

TScan is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer. The Company’s lead TCR-T therapy candidates, TSC-100 and TSC-101, are in development for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation. The Company is also developing multiplexed TCR-T therapy candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors. The Company has developed and continues to build its ImmunoBank, the Company’s repository of therapeutic TCRs that recognize diverse targets and are associated with multiple HLA types, to provide customized multiplexed TCR-T therapies for patients with a variety of solid tumors.

