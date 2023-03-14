Manama: Upper House Speaker Discusses with Parliamentary Leaders Ways to Strengthen Dialogue

MOROCCO, March 14 - The House of Councillors Speaker Enaam Mayara held, on Monday in Manama, talks with parliamentary leaders on ways to strengthen parliamentary dialogue on the sidelines of the 146th General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, held from March 11 to 15.

Mayara held a series of talks and bilateral meetings with the heads and delegations of national parliaments and regional federations.

The talks focused on ways to improve parliamentary dialogue between Morocco's Upper House and national parliaments and to strengthen its presence in international parliamentary forums, in order to serve Morocco’s higher interests, in this case the Kingdom’s territorial integrity, and to assert its positions on regional and international issues, under the wise and far-sighted leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

These talks are part of the implementation of the "Declaration of Rabat Capital of South-South Cooperation", issued following of the Forum of Dialogue between Senates, Shoura and Equivalent Councils, as well as regional parliamentary federations of Africa, the Arab World, Latin America and the Caribbean, organized in March 2022 by the House of Councillors under the High Patronage of HM the King.

Thus, Mayara, also President of the Association of Senates, Shura Councils and Equivalent Councils of Africa and the Arab World, held an Arab-African-American Parliamentary Summit, with the participation of the Speakers of the Latin American and Caribbean Parliament Giacoppo Silvia, of the African Parliament, Chief Fortune Charumbira, and of the Arab Parliament Adel ben Abderrahman Al-Assoumi.

The talks between the parliamentary leaders focused ways to strengthen dialogue, partnership and solidarity to address the unprecedented multidimensional challenges and geostrategic hazards facing the world.

This meeting was also an opportunity to explore the prospects for joint cooperation and to focus on the work of developing a roadmap and a future work program for the Forum aimed at consolidating South-South cooperation on the basis of dialogue, solidarity and achieving common development.

In addition, Mayara held talks with the Senate Speaker and Vice-President of the Republic of Uruguay Beatriz Argemon, accompanied by the President of the Friendship Group Jorge Gandini, during which they reviewed the most important steps that have characterized the course of parliamentary relations between the two countries.

On the other hand, the House of Councillors Speaker was received by Ahmed bin Salman Al-Musallam, Speaker of Bahrain’s House of Representatives.

This meeting was an opportunity to highlight the depth of the strong relations between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Kingdom of Bahrain, under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI and his brother His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

The meeting was also an opportunity to highlight the roles played by the legislative institutions of the two countries, in promoting political relations and human ties between the two brotherly peoples, and in exploring new horizons of cooperation and achieving an advanced partnership.

Mayara also had a meeting with Jacob Mundela, Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Zimbabwe, on ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation and parliamentary coordination between the two countries to serve the common interests.

MAP: 14 March 2023