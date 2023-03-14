Game Changing Dental Pain Eraser Recognized with Top Industry Innovation Award

/EIN News/ -- CRANSTON, R.I., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tooth pain? Achy teeth from braces? Canker sores? While millions suffer from all kinds of oral pain, the good news is that there is now an award-winning, clinically proven solution to erase oral pain. This week, Dr. Cosmo Haralambidis of Synapse Dental LLC was recognized with the 2023 Ortho Innovator Award by the American Association of Orthodontists (AAO) Committee on Technology for inventing the Dental Pain Eraser, the world’s first pen-shaped, portable electronic dental anesthesia solution.



On a mission to make pain-free dentistry a reality and bring oral pain relief to millions, practicing orthodontist Dr. Cosmo spent years of extensive research in neuromodulation to bring the Dental Pain Eraser to life. Through its Advanced PulseWave™ technology, the Dental Pain Eraser sends subsensory electric pulses to calm the nerves in the mouth and provide long-lasting pain relief. When the applicator is applied to the tooth or gum, the user feels their pain instantly subside.

“The Dental Pain Eraser is clinically proven to prevent and relieve oral pain in seconds and last for hours – reducing the need for local anesthetic injections, gels or drugs,” explains Dr. Cosmo. “I am honored to receive the 2023 Ortho Innovator Award for this solution. People of all ages can now be pain-free and anxiety-free during their dental appointments, and erase their oral pain at home, too.”

Practitioners have called the Dental Pain Eraser “a game changer” in how it’s helped transform the patient experience for preventing and relieving oral pain in-office and at-home from dental treatment (hygiene/periodontics, extractions, surgery, implants, orthodontics) and oral disorders (canker sores, TMJ/TMD, sensitivity).

The dental industry as a whole is taking note. In addition to the 2023 Ortho Innovator Award, the Dental Pain Eraser has been recognized by several industry leading organizations in recent months:

Highly Rated by the Clinicians Report, October 2022

Best New Hygiene Product, Cuspies Finalist, February 2023

Shortlisted for a Denobi Award, March 2023



The Dental Pain Eraser is cleared by the Food and Drug Administration for use with children and adults. It is the only oral pain relief solution that relieves pain within 30 seconds and lasts for up to 48 hours; is drug-free, needle-free and numb-free; and is without side effects.

