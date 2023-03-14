springbig Announces Two-Way Enrollment Integration with Alleaves

Dispensaries using Alleaves will have access to springbig’s suite of customer loyalty redemption programs

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- springbig (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SBIG), a leading provider of SaaS-based marketing solutions, today introduced a new integration with Alleaves , an industry-leading seed-to-sale tech company.



Alleaves and springbig have developed a two-way integration that will ease the process of growing and maintaining a strong loyalty and communications program. With the integration, consumers will have the opportunity to sign up for a dispensary's loyalty and communications program through any of springbig's enrollment methods, including website forms, text-to-join codes, QR codes and more. Once a consumer has signed up for a loyalty and communications program, their profile will automatically sync to the dispensary's point-of-sale system. Additionally, consumers have the option to sign up through a dispensary's POS system and enroll into springbig’s platform. Customers then have the option to redeem rewards through their smartphone or at the dispensary, making the loyalty and communications program accessible on the go.

“We are thrilled to launch a new integration that will elevate the work of entrepreneurs throughout the cannabis industry,” said Jeffrey Harris, CEO of springbig. “Alleaves is an incredible partner that shares our desire to provide solutions for cannabis innovators looking to adapt within a rapidly evolving industry. Moreover, this integration will provide consumers with more tools to connect with their favorite dispensaries.”

Alleaves is a dynamic intelligence platform that provides cannabis innovators with the control, cohesion, clarity and compliance needed to succeed in the rapidly evolving industry. The ERP platform offers a comprehensive suite of services that improve delivery, expand payment options for consumers and strengthen supply and distribution chains. Whether a cannabis business is a retail shop, grow and processing operation, or a full vertical business, Alleaves can unlock its full potential.

"Alleaves is pleased to announce its integration and relationship with springbig," said Mike Beedles, Co-Founder, and CEO of Alleaves. "As we continue to deliver industry-leading SaaS seed-to-sale software, our goal to support our customers in providing best-in-class solutions, with configurable options is realized. This integration helps customers nationwide who have chosen to utilize our combined platforms. It also supports our mission to provide our customers with complete Control, Clarity, Cohesion, and Compliance within their business operations."

For more information regarding springbig's latest integration efforts, please visit https://springbig.com/ .

About springbig

springbig is a market-leading software platform providing customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the U.S. and Canada. springbig’s platform connects consumers with retailers and brands, primarily through SMS marketing, as well as emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs, to support retailers’ and brands’ customer engagement and retention. springbig offers marketing automation solutions that provide for consistency of customer communication, thereby driving customer retention and retail foot traffic. Additionally, springbig’s reporting and analytics offerings deliver valuable insights that clients utilize to better understand their customer base, purchasing habits and trends. For more information, visit https://springbig.com/ .

About Alleaves

Alleaves was founded with a knowledge of cannabis cultivation, manufacturing, and sale embedded in the company’s culture. Our ultimate goal is to optimize your unique cannabis journey with a top-of-the-line ERP platform, focusing on the flexibility to choose when and where you need us and a cohesive system that will improve your business operations. Our mission is supported and propelled by a focus on providing cannabis innovators with four things: Control, Cohesion, Clarity, and Compliance. For further information about Alleaves services, visit www.alleaves.com