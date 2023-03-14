Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,435 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 383,674 in the last 365 days.

Core Molding Technologies Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Record Full Year Sales, Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: CMT) (“Core Molding”, “Core” or the “Company”), a leading engineered materials company specializing in molded structural products, principally in building products, industrial and utilities, medium and heavy-duty truck and powersports industries across the United States, Canada and Mexico, today reports financial and operating results for the fiscal periods ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Net sales of $86.4 million, up 18.1% from $73.2 million in the prior year; and product sales of $83.1 million, up 22.0% from the prior year.
  • Gross margin of $11.5 million, or 13.4% of net sales, compared to $8.5 million or 11.6% of net sales in the prior year.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses of $8.6 million, or 9.9% of net sales compared to $6.5 million or 8.9% in the prior year same period.
  • Operating income of $3.0 million, or 3.4% of net sales, versus $1.9 million, or 2.7% of net sales in the prior year.
  • An income tax benefit of $2.4 million was recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022 as the result of the full year 2022 benefit of reversing valuation allowance reserves related to prior years' net operating losses.
  • Net income of $4.8 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, compared to net income of $0.4 million, or $0.05 a year ago.
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 of $6.1 million, or 7.0% of net sales, compared to $4.9 million, or 6.8% of net sales in the prior year.

Fiscal Year 2022 Highlights

  • Net sales of $377.4 million, up 22.7% from $307.5 million in the prior year; and product sales of $358.7 million, up 26.3% from the prior year.
  • Gross margin of $52.4 million, or 13.9% of net sales, compared to $41.3 million or 13.4% of net sales in the prior year.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses of $34.4 million, or 9.1% of net sales compared to $30.3 million or 9.8% in the prior year same period. Fiscal 2021 results included $2.0 million of costs from a plant closure.
  • Operating income of $18.0 million, or 4.8% of net sales, versus operating income of $11.1 million, or 3.6% of net sales in the prior year.
  • An income tax benefit of $2.4 million was recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022 as the result of the full year 2022 benefit of reversing valuation allowance reserves related to prior years' net operating losses.
  • Net income of $12.2 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, compared to net income of $4.7 million, or $0.55 a year ago.
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 of $31.9 million, or 8.5% of net sales, compared to $26.7 million, or 8.7% of net sales in the prior year.

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and reconciled below.

David Duvall, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “2022 was a record sales, net income and adjusted EBITDA year for the Company, as we achieved total sales of $377 million, net income of $12.2 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $31.9 million. Higher 2022 sales were driven by new business launches from our program wins over the past two years, strong demand from customers and price increases to recoup inflationary raw material costs. Major programs launches in 2022 are expected to result in a continuation of sales momentum in 2023 and offset negative impacts of macroeconomic events. We continue to execute on our strategy to utilize our large portfolio of processes and materials, utilizing our 80 presses, to provide customers with durable, lightweight, and low-cost solutions for part consolidations and material substitutions. Our outstanding team delivered a strong year in 2022 and I look forward to their execution of our 2023 goals including a focus on operational improvements to drive profitability, asset utilization and increased shareholder value.

“We are excited to publish Core Molding’s first Sustainability Report for 2022 later this month. The report exemplifies our vision of being the most reliable, innovative, and responsive partner in engineered materials and manufacturing solutions. We are committed to building an organization with sustainable operational excellence and transparency, and we are proud that more than half of our annual sales are from products that use recyclable materials,” Duvall concluded.

John Zimmer, the Company’s EVP and Chief Financial Officer, commented, “We are pleased with our fourth quarter and full year results. We were able to grow revenues while improving our operating margins in a challenging inflationary period. We are strategically focused on improving operational performance to increase capacity and enhance margins further in 2023. Operational efficiencies and maximizing plant capacity utilization are imperatives for our Company, especially as we set longer term goals of total sales of $500 million and returns on capital employed of 14 to 16%.

"In addition, we completed an analysis of the value provided to each plant from the recent completion of our integration of operations, sales and engineering and as a result are projecting a change in our long-term tax structure which will result in the Company utilizing net operating losses in the future. This resulted in the Company recording a reversal of income tax valuation reserves of $2.4 million for the full year in 2022.

“Although we had to invest in working capital as we grew sales in 2022, we were able to improve our return on capital employed1 to 12.7% from 10.3% in 2021. We generated $19.0 million of operating cash flows of which we reinvested $16.6 million back into the business in the form of new capital assets. We also completed an important debt refinancing and an interest rate swap during 2022, which provides financial flexibility and liquidity to grow and deliver on commitments of long-term value creation,” concluded Zimmer.

2022 Capital Expenditures

The Company’s capital expenditures for 2022 were $16.6 million, including $8.8 million of capacity expansion and automation investments. The Company plans for 2023 capital expenditures of approximately $13 million to meet current demand and allow us to add new business.

Financial Position at December 31, 2022

The Company’s total liquidity at the end of 2022 was $52.3 million, with $4.2 million in cash, $23.1 million of undrawn capacity under the Company’s revolving credit facility and $25.0 million of undrawn capacity under the Company's capex credit facility. The Company’s term debt was $24.2 million at December 31, 2022. The term debt-to-trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDA1 was less than one times Adjusted EBITDA1 at the end of the fiscal year.

During 2022, the Company refinanced its existing debt facility with a new credit facility in an aggregate principal amount of $75 million, evenly divided between a revolving loan, term loan and capex loan commitment. Concurrent with the closing of this new credit facility, the Company entered into an interest rate swap agreement on its $25 million term loan at a fixed rate of 2.95% plus 180 to 230 basis points.

1 Adjusted EBITDA and return on capital employed are metrics and non-GAAP financial measures as defined and reconciled below.

Conference Call

The Company will conduct a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial and operating results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. To access the call live by phone, dial (844) 881-0134 and ask for the Core Molding Technologies call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. A telephonic replay will be available through March 21, 2023, by calling (877) 344-7529 and using passcode ID: 7177517#. A webcast of the call will also be available live and for later replay on the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.coremt.com/investor-relations/events-presentations/.

About Core Molding Technologies, Inc.

Core Molding Technologies is a leading engineered materials company specializing in molded structural products, principally in building products, utilities, transportation and powersports industries across North America. The Company operates in one operating segment as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The Company’s operating segment consists of one reporting unit, Core Molding Technologies. The Company offers customers a wide range of manufacturing processes to fit various program volume and investment requirements. These processes include compression molding of sheet molding compound (“SMC”), resin transfer molding (“RTM”), liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene (“DCPD”), spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics (“D-LFT”) and structural foam and structural web injection molding (“SIM”). Core Molding Technologies serves a wide variety of markets, including the medium and heavy-duty truck, marine, automotive, agriculture, construction, and other commercial products. The demand for Core Molding Technologies’ products is affected by economic conditions in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Core Molding Technologies’ operations may change proportionately more than revenues from operations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements often include words such as “believe”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “would”, “project”, “continue”, “likely”, and similar expressions. In particular, this press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company’s expectations for future periods with respect to its plans to improve financial results, the future of the Company’s end markets, including the short-term and long-term impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic on our business, changes in the plastics, transportation, marine and commercial product industries, efforts of the Company to expand its customer base and develop new products to diversify markets, materials and processes and increase operational enhancements, the Company’s initiatives to quote and execute manufacturing processes for new business, acquire raw materials, address inflationary pressures, regulatory matters and labor relations and the Company’s financial position or other financial information. These statements are based on certain assumptions that the Company has made in light of its experience as well as its perspective on historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results because of certain risks and uncertainties, including those included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. There can be no assurance that statements made in this press release relating to future events will be achieved. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on behalf of the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements.

Company Contact:
Core Molding Technologies, Inc.
John Zimmer
Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
614-870-5604

Investor Relations Contact:
Three Part Advisors, LLC
Sandy Martin or Steven Hooser
214-616-2207

- Financial Statements Follow –

 
Core Molding Technologies, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
       
  Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Year Ended
December 31,
  2022   2021   2022   2021
               
Net sales:              
Products $ 83,143     $ 68,132     $ 358,701     $ 284,025  
Tooling   3,300       5,036       18,675       23,458  
Total net sales   86,443       73,168       377,376       307,483  
               
Total cost of sales   74,896       64,693       324,974       266,139  
               
Gross margin   11,547       8,475       52,402       41,344  
               
Selling, general and administrative expense   8,573       6,533       34,399       30,276  
               
Operating income   2,974       1,942       18,003       11,068  
               
Other income and expense              
Loss due to the extinguishment of debt               1,582        
Interest expense   449       586       1,960       2,311  
Net periodic post-retirement benefit   (31 )     (42 )     (124 )     (162 )
Total other income and expense   418       544       3,418       2,149  
               
Income before income taxes   2,556       1,398       14,585       8,919  
               
Income tax (benefit) expense   (2,276 )     957       2,382       4,248  
               
Net income $ 4,832     $ 441     $ 12,203     $ 4,671  
               
Net income per common share:              
Basic $ 0.57     $ 0.05     $ 1.44     $ 0.55  
Diluted $ 0.57     $ 0.05     $ 1.44     $ 0.55  
                               


 
Core Molding Technologies, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
   
  Year Ended December 31,
  2022   2021
Assets:      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,183     $ 6,146  
Accounts receivable, net   44,261       35,261  
Inventories, net   23,871       25,129  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   8,350       8,606  
Total current assets   80,665       75,142  
       
Right of use asset   5,114       5,577  
Property, plant and equipment, net   83,267       75,897  
Goodwill   17,376       17,376  
Intangibles, net   7,619       9,567  
Other non-current assets   4,574       3,133  
Total Assets $ 198,615     $ 186,692  
       
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:      
Liabilities:      
Current liabilities:      
Current portion of long-term debt $ 1,208     $ 3,943  
Revolving debt   1,864       4,424  
Accounts payable   29,586       22,695  
Contract liabilities   1,395       6,256  
Compensation and related benefits   9,101       7,532  
Accrued other liabilities   7,643       8,202  
Total current liabilities   50,797       53,052  
       
Other non-current liabilities   3,516       4,605  
Long-term debt   22,986       21,251  
Post retirement benefits liability   5,191       7,689  
Total Liabilities   82,490       86,597  
       
Stockholders' Equity:      
Common stock   84       82  
Paid in capital   40,342       38,013  
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of income taxes   3,053       1,075  
Treasury stock   (29,099 )     (28,617 )
Retained earnings   101,745       89,542  
Total Stockholders' Equity   116,125       100,095  
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 198,615     $ 186,692  
               


 
Core Molding Technologies, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
   
  Year Ended December 31,
  2022   2021
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net income $ 12,203     $ 4,671  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   11,884       11,616  
Deferred income tax   (3,469 )     (475 )
Share-based compensation   2,329       1,886  
Loss on the disposal of assets         571  
Loss on extinguishment of debt   1,234        
Losses on foreign currency   396       172  
Change in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable   (9,000 )     (8,952 )
Inventories   1,258       (6,769 )
Prepaid and other assets   928       (565 )
Accounts payable   5,999       5,346  
Accrued and other liabilities   (4,067 )     5,481  
Post retirement benefits liability   (713 )     (436 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   18,982       12,546  
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Purchase of property, plant and equipment   (16,588 )     (11,569 )
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment         154  
Net cash used in investing activities   (16,588 )     (11,415 )
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Gross borrowings on revolving loans   165,172       49,610  
Gross repayment on revolving loans   (167,732 )     (45,606 )
Proceeds from term loan   25,000        
Payment on principal of term loans   (25,913 )     (3,022 )
Payment of deferred loan costs   (402 )     (2 )
Payments related to the purchase of treasury stock   (482 )     (96 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (4,357 )     884  
Net change in cash and cash equivalents   (1,963 )     2,015  
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year   6,146       4,131  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 4,183     $ 6,146  
Cash paid for:      
Interest $ 1,677     $ 1,840  
Income taxes $ 6,649     $ 5,067  
Non cash investing activities:      
Fixed asset purchases in accounts payable $ 868     $ 329  
Non cash financing activities:      
Deposit used in payment of principal on term loans $ 1,200     $  
               

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Core Molding management uses non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP results available in the accompanying tables.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before, as applicable from time to time, (i) interest expense, net, (ii) provision (benefit) for income taxes, (iii) depreciation and amortization of long-lived assets, (iv) share based compensation expense, (v) plant closure costs, and (vi) nonrecurring legal settlement costs and associated legal expenses unrelated to the Company's core operations. Free Cash Flow represents net cash (used in) provided by operating activities less purchase of property, plant and equipment and net working capital. Return on capital employed represents earnings before (i) interest expense, net and (ii) provision (benefit) for income taxes divided by (i) stockholders' equity and (ii) current and long-term debt. These measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of our operating performance. We present Adjusted EBITDA because management uses these measures as key performance indicators, and we believe that securities analysts, investors and others use these measures to evaluate companies in our industry. Our calculation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly named measures reported by other companies. The following tables present reconciliations of net income to Adjusted EBITDA, and Cash Flow from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow, the most directly comparable GAAP measures, for the periods presented:

 
Core Molding Technologies, Inc.
Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
(unaudited, in thousands)
       
  Three months ended December 31,   Twelve Months Ended December 31,
  2022   2021   2022   2021
Net income $ 4,832     $ 441     $ 12,203     $ 4,671  
Provision for income taxes   (2,276 )     957       2,382       4,248  
Total other expenses(1)   418       544       3,418       2,149  
Depreciation and amortization   2,457       2,222       11,603       11,130  
Share-based compensation   624       470       2,329       1,886  
Plant closure costs(2)         305             2,581  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,055     $ 4,939     $ 31,935     $ 26,665  
               
Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of net sales   7.0 %     6.8 %     8.5 %     8.7 %
               
(1)Includes interest expense and non-cash periodic post-retirement benefit cost and loss due to the extinguishment of debt
(2)Reflects Cincinnati facility closing
 


 
Core Molding Technologies, Inc.
Computation of Debt to Trailing Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA
(unaudited, in thousands)
   
  Trailing Twelve Month Adjusted EBITDA
Net income $ 12,203  
Provision for income taxes   2,382  
Total other expenses(1)   3,418  
Depreciation and amortization   11,603  
Share-based compensation   2,329  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 31,935  
   
Total Outstanding Term Debt as of December 31, 2022   24,194  
   
Term debt to Trailing Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA   0.76  
   
(1)Includes interest expense and non-cash periodic post-retirement benefit cost and loss due to the extinguishment of debt
 


 
Core Molding Technologies, Inc.
Computation of Return on Capital Employed
Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021
(unaudited, in thousands)
               
  2022   2021
Equity $ 116,125     $ 100,095  
Structure debt   26,058       29,618  
Total structured investment $ 142,183     $ 129,713  
       
Operating income $ 18,003     $ 11,068  
Plant closure costs         2,581  
Adjusted operating income $ 18,003     $ 13,649  
Return on capital employed   12.7 %     10.5 %
               


 
Core Molding Technologies, Inc.
Free Cash Flow
Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021
(unaudited, in thousands)
               
  2022   2021
Cash flow provided by operations $ 18,982     $ 12,546  
Purchase of property, plant and equipment   (16,588 )     (11,569 )
Free cash flow surplus $ 2,394     $ 977  
               


Primary Logo

You just read:

Core Molding Technologies Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more