FASHION SPACES launched as part of Renovi and Mercury Dasha collaboration
Launch of MERCURY DASHA and Renovi Studios collab - enabling brands to host unique Web3.0 experiences, ranging from pop-up stores to digital wearables.
As a forward-thinking business, we are eager to collaborate with brands that share our vision for the Metaverse."LONDON, UK, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FASHION SPACES - a new collaboration between MERCURY DASHA and Renovi Studios has launched today - offering brands the opportunity to host unique Web 3.0 experiences for their customers, ranging from pop-up stores to digital wearables.
Showcasing during Metaverse Fashion Week (29-30 March), the concept will enable brands to host virtual events, pop-up stores, shows, exhibitions and parties, alongside offering visitors and participants a vast array of virtual merchandise and associated products and services.
An industry first, the ‘FASHION SPACES’ collaboration will offer brands access to its designated land, building design and development, digital fashion build, as well as NFT and other Web 3.0 based activations.
Renovi Studios will work with brands to design and develop their building and interiors, whilst MERCURY DASHA will offer its extensive experience of designing and developing phygital fashion and design experiences.
The two-day showcase will also see the presentation of MERCURY DASHA’s phygital and FashionArt collection that will be able to be used in multiple spaces both virtual and real.
The range, ‘IN REAL LIFE 005' includes digital collectibles, IRL fashion and design items and metaverse wearables.
The launch comes off the back of the conclusion of the Spring/Summer Fashion season in traditional fashion and the commencement of a new fashion season on virtual catwalks, including Decentraland.
Adonis Zachariades, co-founder of Renovi, said: "As a forward-thinking business, we are eager to collaborate with brands that share our vision for the Metaverse.
"To make the Metaverse more accessible, we are interested in working with companies such as MERCURY DASHA to broaden our range of services to brands and businesses.
“By partnering with MERCURY DASHA, we’re now able to enhance the whole experience and activate services such as digital wearables, alongside building design and development.
“This is a very exciting time for our business and one of a series of exciting new developments we will be announcing in the near future.
Rita Sheth, founder of MERCURY DASHA, said: “We are very excited to present FASHION SPACES with Renovi.
"This collaboration will allow us to work with metaverse brands in new ways to bring their visions to life and lend our phygital fashion experience to advancing the metaverse.
"Attendees will have a chance to see our own integrated all-worlds collection, featuring IRL pieces, NFT art and metaverse wearables, all showcased in our newly launched Decentraland space.
"We hope that this will inspire other brands as to what is possible and we look forward to collaborating on future activations and experiences”
Visit the space from 29-30 March with a special mixer from 5-8pm ETC on the 29th.
