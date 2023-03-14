Fluid Power Equipment Market is estimated to be US$ 63266.1 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.5% - By PMI
Top Market Key Players in Fluid Power Equipment market:
• Alfa Laval AB
• Colfax Corporation
• Crane
• Flowserve Corporation
• Graco
• Christian Burkert GmbH & Co. KG
• Dover Corporation
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Analyst View:
Fluid power equipment is effective safety from hazardous environments in industries which is the major driving factor. It provides high power to weight ratio which will help for equipment suitable for the use of mining plants. In addition, smooth operations are done by fluid power equipment as it can produce high torque at low speeds. The driving factor is the rapid growth of investments in developing energy-efficient solutions. Furthermore, the advancement in the technologies coupled with the increase in manufacturing rate of fluid power equipment by developing machines is expected to boost the market growth for the forecast period. However, the cost is high for the installation of fluid power equipment which is anticipated to hinder the market.
Key Market Insights from the report:
Global Fluid Power Equipment Market accounted for US$ 37894.2 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 63266.1 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.5%. The Global Fluid Power Equipment Market is segmented by Type, Application, and Region.
• By Type, Global Fluid Power Equipment Market is segmented into Hydraulics & Pneumatics, and Pneumatics Hydraulics & Pneumatics.
• By Application, Global Fluid Power Equipment Market is segmented into Automotive, Agricultural Machinery, Food Processing, Oil & Gas Machinery, Medical Equipment, Packaging Machinery, Material Handling, and Semiconductor.
• By Region, Global Fluid Power Equipment Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Segmentation Analysis:
1. Fluid Power Equipment Market, By Type, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
-Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
-Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
-Segment Trends
o Hydraulics & Pneumatics
-Overview
-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Pneumatics Hydraulics & Pneumatics
-Overview
-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
2. Global Fluid Power Equipment Market, By Application, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
-Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
-Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
-Segment Trends
o Automotive
-Overview
-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Agricultural Machinery
-Overview
-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Food Processing
-Overview
-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Oil & Gas Machinery
-Overview
-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Medical Equipment
-Overview
-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Packaging Machinery
-Overview
-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Material Handling
-Overview
-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Semiconductor
-Overview
-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
Key Highlights:
• In June 2022, Motion has launched Mi Fluid Power Solutions brand (Mi FPS) which is a complete provider of fluid power, electro-mechanical technologies, and integrated electronic controls for industrial and mobile equipment. Mi Fluid Power Solutions brand (Mi FPS) main focuses are pneumatics, hydraulics, filtration, lubrication, precision industrial tooling, process pumps, and factory automation products.
• In April 2022, Eaton Fluid Power has launched new hydrostatic production line in Pimpri, Pune (Maharashtra, India). New hydrostatic production line is designed for cater the demand of local agriculture sector. New hydrostatic production line will help in improving energy efficiency, sustainability quotient of application where solutions are deployed.
Regional analysis:
North America
• US
• Canada
Europe
• UK
• Germany
• Spain
• France
• Italy
• Russia
• Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
• Japan
• India
• China
• South Korea
• Australia
• Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
• Brazil
• Mexico
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
• South Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Rest of Middle East & Africa
